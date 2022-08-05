DCI Data Centers breaks ground on second Auckland facility

First data centre in Auckland's Westgate is already fully leased, DCI says.

DCI Data Centers’ chief executive Malcolm Roe with Minister for the Digital Economy and Communications David Clark, and DCI Data Centers’ xhair, Udhay Mathialagan. Credit: Supplied

DCI Data Centers has broken ground on what it says will be Auckland’s largest data centre, injecting $400 million into the local economy.

DCI started construction with a dawn ceremony, where representatives from Ngāti Whātua o Kaipara blessed the five-hectare site on Auckland’s North Shore.

This was followed by a ground-breaking ceremony to mark the start of work on AKL02 – a purpose-built, secure, environmentally-friendly cloud data centre designed for the New Zealand market.

AKL02 is the second of two new generation cloud data centres that DCI is building in the Auckland area as it continues its expansion in New Zealand. DCI said the implied economic value of AKL02 over the project’s life was estimated at $1.1 billion.

DCI chief executive Malcolm Roe said the company had committed to a major investment programme in cloud data infrastructure in New Zealand to serve the ever-increasing need to access and store data securely.

“As more companies, people, devices and personal data goes online, the need for reliable, local cloud delivery is becoming increasingly business critical," Roe said.

“It is fantastic to now have construction underway at our second site, which will help to meet strong demand, address a critical capacity gap in the area, and support the growth of the digital economy."

DCI is a portfolio company of Toronto-based private equity investor Brookfield and its partners. It's New Zealand registered operating company, DCI NZ Operations, is owned via Bermuda-based subsidiary BIF III DC Holdings NZ II Limited.

DCI received Overseas Investment Office approval to buy land for its first facility last June. Three parcels of land have been transferred to entities named DCI NZ Operations L.P. and DCI NZ Operations II L.P. since then.

Brookfield's managing director and chair of DCI Data Centers, Udhay Mathialagan, said the New Zealand government was focused on enabling the country to become a thriving digital nation where people, businesses and government use technology to enhance their lives and livelihoods.

“Brookfield has deep expertise in the timely and effective delivery of critical infrastructure and we are pleased to see DCI on track with the construction of its data centre builds in Auckland, demonstrating the benefit of access to global expertise and strong local management," Mathialagan said.

DCI commenced construction of its first New Zealand cloud data centre at its Westgate site (AKL01) mid last year. The facility, which is already fully leased, will be ready for service early in 2023.

AKL01 and AKL02 are expected to collectively bring over $600 million to the Auckland region, with a combined economic value exceeding $1.4 billion over the life of the projects.

Each data centre will create more than 150 jobs during construction and approximately 250 ongoing full-time equivalent jobs in supporting information and communications technology (ICT) industries once operational.

DCI said it intended to run its facilities in New Zealand from 100 per cent renewable sources, and to set industry-leading benchmarks for water and energy efficiency, as it continues its expansion.

DCI has a growing fleet of data centres across Australia, New Zealand and Asia.