Red Hat recognises top A/NZ partners

Deloitte, Advent One, Cirrus Networks, Integral, Deploy Partners, Ingram Micro New Zealand and Microsoft all get top honours.

Credit: Dreamstime

Red Hat has recognised its Australia and New Zealand (A/NZ) partners during 2022, honouring their ongoing commitment to delivering end-to-end customer solutions and expertise using its open source technology portfolio.



“Partners for us are a really important multiplier and have a key role in helping our business and our customers realise time to value and deliver successful customer outcomes,” Red Hat A/NZ director of partners and alliances Garry Gray said.

“It's through our partners that we bring innovation to our customers and with our partners that we get greater scale and have a much broader scope. Red Hat continues to invest heavily in our partners, growing and developing the ecosystem here in Australia and New Zealand.”

A/NZ Partner of the Year went to Deloitte for driving cloud adoption and business transformation in collaboration with Red Hat and Advent One scooped up Innovation Partner of the Year for delivering innovation using Red Hat open source solution in collaboration with other partners and vendors.

Professional Services Partner of the Year was awarded to Integral for mutually exchanging resources to successfully deliver business outcomes, while Cirrus Networks accepted Advanced Partner of the Year for providing an innovative approach to create a state-owned enterprise design in collaboration with Red Hat Consulting.

DeployPartners was recognised as New Partner of the Year for demonstrating significant commitment and implementing best practices in customer relationship development.

Distribution Partner of the Year went to Ingram Micro New Zealand for helping to expand the partner ecosystem in both coverage and capability and Microsoft won Cloud Partner of the Year for encouraging team collaboration to drive cloud adoption and modernisation with customers using Red Hat open source solutions.

Last month, Red Hat named Matt Hicks as its new president and chief executive officer succeeding Paul Cormier who is shifting into the chairman’s post.

