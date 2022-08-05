OfficeMax NZ adopts Seismic cloud services to empower 'confident sellers'

A thirty-one per cent increase in seller confidence was recorded after the rollout.

OfficeMax sales staff now have easy access to product information. Credit: Supplied

OfficeMax New Zealand has implemented Seismic's Enablement Cloud as an integral part of the company’s $1.5 million "experiential" retail spaces.

The office products company introduced showroom experiences in 2020 to demonstrate the future of the workplace to business customers across technology, furniture, hygiene, café and other categories.

Central to the launch was Seismic Interactive Content to help transform the buyer experience, and for OfficeMax to capitalise on its investment by delivering digital assets and resources for its sales and marketing team.

With the firm belief that confident sellers improve customer experience, OfficeMax leveraged Seismic to empower employees to deliver more relevant content and guidance to inform customers’ purchasing decisions.

Teams can now create personalised presentations within five minutes of a customer’s request – and also run customers through an interactive microapp on a showroom touchscreen.

“We’re far more than just stationery, but some of our customers are unaware of the full suite of categories we have to underpin work and learning – whether it’s packaging and safety supplies, or furniture and technology products for offices, schools and homes,” said Evan Lawrey, director of marketing and customer at OfficeMax.

A key challenge was the ability of sales teams to retain knowledge on everything offered, especially since OfficeMax didn’t have an easily navigable content repository to store all of this information.

“Seismic has made us look more professional and has improved our ability to engage with customers wherever they are located,” Lawrey said.

The rollout also allowed OfficeMax’s marketing team to cut down on time-consuming projects with the help of interactive content and content automation technology, underscored by analytics and insights.

“From a reporting perspective, we finally have the information to help the marketing team understand what we need to prioritise in terms of what we do and don’t do," Lawrey said.

This had eliminated the need for unnecessary collateral.

“This has evolved the relationship between our marketers and sales staff, who now work more collaboratively without facing bandwidth limitations, he said.

OfficeMax NZ's parent company, Project Inkquill (NZ), reported $293.3 million in revenue during its financial year to 25 December 2021. While this was slightly down on 2020, both gross profit and net profit lifted slightly year on year as the cost of goods sold declined.

Heather Cook, vice president Asia-Pacific of Seismic, said the adjustment to support workers and students in offices, classrooms and at home can be challenging and costly for New Zealand businesses and schools.

"Through its digital innovation, OfficeMax has not only transformed its showroom and e-commerce offerings, but empowered its workers to provide relevant, timely and tailored experiences to the customers that rely on the retailer’s products to keep them running," she said.

A survey of OfficeMax workers conducted before and after the roll-out showed a 31 per cent increase in seller confidence when it comes to finding accurate content, with 86 per cent able to locate and use content easily.

Before Seismic, more than 44 per cent of sellers were spending more than one day a week putting together content – such as customised product brochures – for customers. After Seismic, this decreased to just four per cent of sellers.

As reported in 2020, OfficeMax owner Platinum Equity was transforming customer focus at the retailer by restructuring around five major industry types.

"This enables us to deliver deep industry expertise and understanding to our customers in the government, education, care, industrial and professional services sectors,” principal Renee Koontz told Reseller News.

Project Inkquill NZ's accounts report OfficeMax's ultimate owner is a UK private equity company called QIQ Holding Ltd.