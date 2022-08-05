Netpoleon appoints DJ Lamba to lead ‘substantial’ New Zealand expansion

Auckland-based Lamba is tasked with building the local team, establishing a New Zealand presence and creating partnerships with the local reseller channel.

DJ Lamba Credit: Supplied

Value-added distributor Netpoleon has marked the beginning of a ‘substantial’ New Zealand cyber security expansion with the appointment of DJ Lamba as country manager.

Auckland-based Lamba is tasked with building the local team, establishing a New Zealand presence and creating partnerships with the local reseller channel.

Lamba boasts a 13-year history of driving B2B, channel and vendor relationships in the NZ tech industry including in IT security, telephony, networking, and business continuity sectors.

He has previously held positions at Vodafone, Digicor, Soft Solutions, and Westcon.

As a distributor of data security solutions in the APAC and Australian region, Lamba notes this is an ideal time to expand New Zealand operations.

“We are investing in the NZ operation, and I am looking to grow Netpoleon’s market share through existing vendor partners in addition to acquiring new vendor partners," Lamba said.

Lamba is committed to the channel community, adding “I believe in the channel-first mindset. It is important to engage and work closely with our channel partners to realise their business potential, help them grow and provide the best suited solutions to our joint customers.”

In the post-Covid world and shifts to permanent hybrid working, ensuring the workforce can remain connected and work securely is essential.

According to Lamba, “This presents a great opportunity for Kiwi businesses to take another look at their network infrastructure and security posture and Netpoleon can help with that through our integrated security and networking vendor solutions.”

Founded in 2000, Netpoleon Group is headquartered in Singapore and operates a presence across the APAC region.

In 2019, Netpoleon launched itself into Australia with industry veteran Paul Lim at the helm as its A/NZ regional director and started making plans for the New Zealand market.



