Securecom extends Radius Care footprint from network to IT support

Decision to change IT service provider based requirements for service, communication and cost.

Aged care provider Radius Care has extended its relationship with Securecom through a new five-year agreement.

The new deal covers the implementation of Securecom’s TotalCare IT support service across 25 sites nationwide as an extension of an existing partnership to use Securecom’s TotalNet cloud based network.

TotalCARE enables customers to useSecurecom’s scale to access a wide range of IT skills for a fixed price per month.

"Our choice to change IT service provider was based on our requirements around service and communication as well as cost," Radius Care information systems manager Kayleen Currie said.

"The service we received from Securecom when we selected their TotalNET solution which we implemented recently was great, so they were an obvious candidate to include in our request for proposals when looking for a new IT support service provider."

Securecom understood the business requirements and responded with the complete TotalCARE solution covering all the required support, Currie said. A single-sourced solution provided confidence of the best possible support from a recognised market leader.

Securecom's sales and marketing director, Greg Mikkelsen, said the company had a strong portfolio of health clients.

"Our cloud based TotalNET solution that Radius implemented recently has a proven track record to help companies reduce their costs, improve their security posture and provide a network platform upon which other high value services can be built” he said.

“The addition of TotalCARE will give Radius Care a comprehensive IT support solution that will provide them with monthly price certainty for a high quality IT support service to keep users safe, operational and up-to-date.

SecureCom is also delivering network services to over 200 NZCare and Geneva Community Living sites nationwide.

