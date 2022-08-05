HP promotes Michael Boyle to global leadership role

Hunt for a new A/NZ vice president and managing director is underway.

Michael Boyle (HP). Credit: Michael Boyle

After four years as the A/NZ vice president and managing director for HP, Michael Boyle has been named HP’s global head of large format go-to-market.

Boyle started with HP in 2015, initially joining as the vice president for Asia Pacific and Japan before leading the A/NZ business.

Prior to joining HP, Boyle worked with Canon and spent more than 13 years with printing services specialist Oce, which was purchased by Canon in 2010.

As part of the new global role, Boyle will be relocating to Barcelona, but not before a new successor is named for A/NZ.

“We have a strong leadership bench across Australia and New Zealand and are confident this will be a seamless transition,” a HP spokesperson said.

In a LinkedIn post, Boyle said “from speaking with partners at the Elevate roadshow to catching up with the HP team, it’s been a busy few days. But it’s moments like this, where I’m spending time with the team and our partners, that I’ll miss the most.”

Earlier this year, HP Inc. has expanded its Amplify Impact partner programme to an additional 24 countries, including New Zealand, in a move that sees the sustainability initiative extend to no fewer than 43 countries worldwide.

HP’s Amplify Impact partner programme focuses on providing its partners with ways to benefit from improving sustainability practices, offering training, sales and marketing resources, as well as a return and recycling program for end-of-life HP products.

The global hardware vendor described the programme as a first-of-its-kind partner assessment, resource and training program that provides over 10,000 partners with the opportunity to join HP in its efforts to generate meaningful impact on climate action, human rights and digital equity.