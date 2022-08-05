Auckland Council poised to renew core SAP contract

Details to be discussed confidentially before the council's Strategic Procurement Committee tomorrow.

Credit: Supplied

Auckland Council officials are recommending its core software contract with SAP be renewed, but details of any deal will be kept confidential.

Auckland Council targeted the contract for savings in late 2020 as well as seeking better alignment with SAP’s commercial and technical roadmap.



An agenda for the council's Strategic Procurement Committee meeting tomorrow says many of the its frontline and back-office functions continued to be powered by SAP, however, the licence agreement was last reviewed in late 2015.

In the year to the end of June 2022, the council spent $8.6 million with SAP, its largest ICT supplier. Auckland Council uses SAP CRM, core ERP, Ariba, SuccessFactors, Business Objects, Concur and other software packages across the organisation.

"The SAP support and maintenance contract will continue to be direct sourced with SAP," the agenda states. "Staff have considered alternative providers for maintenance in the past. The council team believes such a move would, at present, introduce risk that is unacceptable given SAP’s strategic importance to the organisation."

The agenda makes particular note of SAP's progress towards achieving carbon neutrality and the opportunity to align SAP more closely to council’s Māori outcome objectives.

"In line with council’s sustainable procurement guidelines, staff continues to engage with SAP to ensure they are committed to increase Māori employment and provide internship opportunities for Māori students," the agenda says.

These activities would be monitored quarterly through the council's supplier relationship management programme.

As for the search for savings, the agenda noted the council attracted discounts for SAP products under its group licensing approach and the new negotiation would "not change any aspect of that arrangement".

"The recommendation to renew the contract is funded within existing budgets and will be discussed further in the confidential section of this report," the agenda said.

The contract is due for renewal before 31 December this year.