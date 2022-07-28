Kiwi Oracle user ​Tranxactor Group shifts from AWS for Oracle Cloud

Migration reduced infrastructure and systems management costs by 75 per cent, Tranxactor says.

John Norrie (Tranxactor Group) Credit: Supplied

Auckland-based loyalty, CRM and payment provider Tranxactor Group has switched to Oracle's cloud from AWS, slashing infrastructure costs.

Tranxactor had historically run its ThorTransactor platform on an Oracle on-premises solution, before deciding to move to the public cloud with AWS. However, it found that using mixed environments was not cost efficient.

After evaluating other cloud providers, Tranxactor selected Oracle Cloud Infrastructure (OCI) for its consistent pricing, speed, security, and scalability and had since reduced infrastructure and systems management costs by 75 per cent.

Privately-owned Tranxactor will also use Oracle's enterprise database service to provide brands with rich and immersive customer engagement and loyalty programmes.

Founded in 2002, Tranxactor's ThorTransactor loyalty and CRM platform has processed more than 5.5 billion transactions to-date by more than 23 million loyalty and gift card holders around the world.

Working with major brands such as Westfield, Liquorland, Oporto’s, and Subway, Tranxactor provides connectivity to all customer touchpoints through ThorTransactor, enabling brands to react, incentivise, deliver timely relevant communications and provide real-time rewards.

“Data and the capabilities of digital technology are rapidly changing the customer experience and expectations. With our growth rapidly accelerating, the biggest challenge for us is the scale of our business," said John Norrie, chief executive officer at Tranxactor Group.

"We have a regional footprint, but are not a large multinational corporation, meaning we are often challenged resource wise.”

The move to OCI, would allow Tranxactor to put management complexity to rest as well as the scalability challenges of an on-premises infrastructure.

"OCI gives us the freedom to focus on business growth without having to think through repercussions from spikes in transaction processing and customer interaction when workloads can increase multifold," Norrie said.

“Oracle’s expertise has always been in running the hardest, most complex jobs for customers who require speed and security.” said John Eastman, managing director of Oracle New Zealand.

In addition to running Tranxactor’s core platform, Thor, on OCI, Tranxactor provides an application called Thorlink to deliver real-time connectivity between point-of-sales systems and the ThorTransactor platform.

This supported customers with real-time reward management, digital vouchers and extended features including fraud detection and offline transaction processing for loyalty schemes.



The relationship with Oracle's MICROS Simphony point of sale system was very important because of its strong presence in the quick service restaurant industry and open API framework, Norrie said.

“Our Thorlink application for MICROS Simphony completes the puzzle, enabling us to deliver enhanced capabilities to our customers.”