Twenty-one agencies push to replace Ascender's end-of-life PSe payroll software

Government says it was recruiting specialist payroll expertise and maintaining contact with affected agencies.

David Clark Credit: Supplied

Multiple government agencies and eight district health boards are on a forced migration to replace their payroll systems after vendor Ascender opted to retire its legacy PSe product.

Support for PSe, originally called Peterborough Software, was due to expire in April, however, MidCentral DHB reported to Parliament that an agreement to extend support was in place with the vendor to allow the sector time to plan alternatives.

It is understood support for PSE is now due to end in December.

Asked by Parliament's health select committee about the key risks to its information systems, MidCentral reported all but one of its financial management systems were stable and assessed as having minimal risk in the medium term while decisions were made on future system migration under the new Health NZ restructure

The exception was its PSe HR and payroll system, which was described as "at end of life".



Another PSe user, Crown Law, reported plans to replace the software during the 2022/23 financial year.

The government was recruiting specialist payroll expertise and maintaining regular contact with agencies managing payroll replacement projects, Parliament's governance and administration committee reported last week.

This included the 21 agencies affected by Ascender’s decision to retire its PSe.

Grilled by opposition MPs over why the government digital services appropriation had decreased when payroll systems did not appear to be “gold standard”, Clark pointed out that a lot of the decrease was due to the end of time-limited funding used to boost particular projects.

The department had created a panel of payroll providers and an assurance framework and guidance to support agencies that needed to change payroll providers.

Other PSe users identified by Reseller News include Canterbury DHB, the Ministry of Foreign Affairs and Trade, Fire and Emergency NZ.

The Ministry of Education is understood to have already replaced the software after going to market last year.

Outside of central Government, Waikato Regional Council also moved early with a PSe replacement project.

Last March, Australia-based Ascender was acquired by New York listed Ceridian for US$359.6 million. At that time Ascender was reported to serve 1200 organisations.



