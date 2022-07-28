InterSystems opens first Kiwi office as 'Hira' health spend ramps up

Credit: Supplied

Healthcare and digital transformation software company InterSystems is opening its first New Zealand office in Auckland’s Newmarket.

Headed up by experienced HealthTech executive Brian Biggs, director of customer relations and sales for New Zealand, the office is walking distance to two of the company’s biggest customers: the Auckland District Health Board and leading private healthcare provider MercyAscot.

Massachusetts-based InterSystems is also recruiting for a number of open positions and the office will provide a collaboration space for the growing local team and a base for visiting global experts, the company said.



For most of the last 25 years, InterSystems has been known for supporting data management in hospitals with its TrakCare patient administration and electronic medical record system.



The company’s expanded presence will also help it lead organisations on their digital transformation journeys. Next-generation InterSystems data platforms can be used to unify data across different systems for advanced analytics and to develop new, data-driven solutions.

Demand for these capabilities was expected to accelerate in healthcare with increased funding for New Zealand’s Hira digital health programme.

Hira is an ecosystem of data and digital services to enable access to a virtual electronic health record by drawing together a person’s latest health data from trusted sources, improving the way health information is accessed and shared.



As reported in May, Hira received $40.6 million of additional funding in this year's Budget to support implementation of the first tranche of the new platform as well as cyber security and other capability uplifts.

Hira services and functionality are scheduled to be delivered through regular releases across three tranches of work through to the end of 2026.

“It is an exciting time to be working in digital health in New Zealand and the perfect time to be opening an office,” said Brian Biggs. “It will help us build even closer relationships with our customers to enable their ongoing success."

There was also greater potential to work with development partners to deliver solutions on InterSystems' IRIS and IRIS for Health data platforms, he said.

“Our New Zealand office is an important extension of our presence in the APAC region and our existing Singapore, Japan, China, Thailand and Australian offices,” said Darren Jones, country manager, A/NZ.