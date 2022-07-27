Quanton nails top UiPath certification, door opens for 'white label' services

Local company among just seven in APAC to achieve UiPath services network certification.

Garry Green (Quanton) Credit: Supplied

Digital transformation and automation specialist Quanton has achieved the highest level of UiPath technical accreditation.

Quanton is the first company in New Zealand to achieve the UiPath services network (USN) certification and among just seven in the APAC region.

The certification demonstrated Quanton was equipped with the expertise and advanced delivery skills required to build and scale end-to-end process automation.

As a UiPath services network partner, Quanton will provide support to other IT providers who may not have the internal automation capacity to implement or support UiPath, but who have customers with automation needs.



Other IT companies will be able to white label Quanton’s services to provide a full suite of professional services.

Only the highest calibre of partners are invited to go through certification, during which they are required to prove they have the competency to deliver professional services at the same quality level as UiPath itself and to meet rigorous customer satisfaction requirements.

A recent global survey commissioned by UiPath found 73 per cent of global office workers believe automation could help attract and retain talent, with 57 per cent felt their work day was eaten up by tasks that could be automated.

The complexity of best practice implementation for automation can prove challenging, however.

Garry Green, managing director and founder of Quanton, said the appointment would act as an accelerator to enable customers to get on the automation journey.

“With automation it is crucial you build quality in from the start," he said. "It’s about designing it right, making it reusable and making it scalable.

"If you do it right, it sets you up for success, and provides an excellent opportunity for organisations to partner and ensure they gain the highest returns from automation, today and into the future."

Mark Fioretto, UiPath area vice president for A/NZ said enterprise automation offered fast time to value and a high return on investment and could be applied in nearly every area of the business.

"As a USN member, Quanton is empowered to enable their customers' automation initiatives to be successful from the start and expand for maximum potential as needs for software automation grow," he said.

Auckland-based global timber exporter Timber Barron is one Quanton customer.

“Working with Quanton has been the most rapid, collaborative and structured project we have ever undertaken with an external partner and cannot wait to see where our partnership will lead," said CEO Daniel Ludlum.

Quanton has been a UiPath partner since 2018.