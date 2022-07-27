EY teams with Microsoft to launch two New Zealand cyber centres

Nicola Hermansson (EY) Credit: Supplied

EY is launching new deployments of its global network of cyber security centres in Auckland and Wellington and potentially a third in Christchurch.

EY said the investment built on a number of local market successes, including work with Fonterra, and the continued rise in cyber threats.

“New Zealand has experienced unprecedented levels of cyber attacks in recent years," said Nicola Hermansson, EY NZ cyber consulting lead. "Businesses are now embracing hybrid work more than ever, and while that has been great for flexibility, it’s also increased workers exposure to cyber threats.

"Many of our clients are just too busy in the current environment to invest time and resource into detecting and responding effectively to a modern cyber-attack, let alone proactively working to reduce risk."

The new centres, which will be supported by Microsoft Azure Sentinel, will provide customers with a significant uplift in protection through access to the knowledge and experience of a large international network.

Operating the security operations centre from New Zealand was pivotal, Hermansson said.

“Too often we talk to clients whose cyber security provider runs everything from offshore or small onshore capabilities," she said. "However, a security provider based exclusively overseas will never understand the intricacies of the New Zealand market, or be fully across all of the threats we’re exposed to."

Local professionals along with international capability would support EY to provide both personalised service and 24-hour protection.

"We’re already working with some well-known New Zealand companies, and they really like having a local team,” Hermansson said.

Thomas Willig, chief information security officer at Fonterra, said EY had helped the dairy giant to pioneer some innovative and creative cyber security solutions that put the cooperative at the forefront of protecting its data, people, partners and farmers.

"We’ve always felt like the EY cyber security team is an extension of our team, and we’re really excited about what the creation of these new cyber security centres will bring for both Fonterra, and other Kiwi businesses," he said.

Fonterra became the first major client for Microsoft's New Zealand Azure datacentre region in 2020.

Vanessa Sorenson, managing director Microsoft New Zealand, said it was great to see substantive investment by EY and the ongoing development the relationship.

"In the rush to digitise and move to cloud, security continues to be an afterthought for many businesses, so having more experience and access to world-leading managed services would make a real difference to local businesses’ resilience," Sorenson said.

Recent Microsoft research found just 12 per cent of New Zealand organisations had conducted an organisation-wide security transformation to protect customer data and ensure ongoing resilience.

"We’re excited about our ongoing work with EY because it will mean more Kiwi organisations have access to services that will help improve their security, protect customers’ privacy and data, and make New Zealand an even more attractive place to do business,” Sorenson said.

EY was named global security partner of the year by Microsoft in June.