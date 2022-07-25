Crayon hires Mathew Howard as new A/NZ direct sales leader

Mathew Howard (Crayon) Credit: Crayon

Software licensing and cloud distributor, Crayon has hired Mathew Howard as its new senior director of direct sales for Australia and New Zealand (A/NZ).

In this newly created role within its A/NZ business, Crayon said it was demonstrating its investment in people and commitment to driving successful outcomes for customers and partners.

Howard joins Crayon with over two decades of experience within the IT industry, having previously worked for companies such as SoftwareOne, Insight and Software Spectrum.

He will report directly to Crayon’s Asia Pacific executive vice president, Rhonda Robati.

“Mathew brings a wealth of experience to our organisation and will play a pivotal role in strengthening our A/NZ sales business,” Robati said.

In his new role, Howard said working with Crayon provided a great opportunity to connect with a talented global team.

“Whether it is helping our customers optimise their software, streamlining the vendors in their environment to fully leverage the capability of what has already been purchased or optimising their cloud investment through FinOps Governance, Crayon is in a unique position to drive significant costs savings and benefits to our customers,” he said.

Following Crayon’s A$408 million acquisition of Rhipe, Warren Nolan was named to lead the strategic partner business across the region as senior vice president for channel strategy in March.

Nolan, who is an ARN Hall of Fame inductee, has spent 17 years at the distributor across various leadership roles.

“Having two partner-first organisations come together allows us to offer unprecedented technical, transformational and business development support,” Nolan said. “This enables us to be the best option for all cloud service providers.”