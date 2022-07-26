MyRepublic teams with Vodafone NZ in mobile service launch

Matt Lindsay (My Republic NZ) Credit: Supplied

Internet service provider MyRepublic is entering the mobile market to become Vodafone NZ's second mobile virtual network operator (MVNO).

The Singapore-owned internet service provider said it would disrupt the competition by offering "truly unlimited" mobile data for the first time, with plans based on speed.

The company said its new mobile service would address customer concerns about data use by giving them freedom to choose how and when they used the internet on their phones and their preferred speed without a data cap.

From August, MyRepublic will offer three plans distinguished by speed measured in megabits per second (Mbit/s). Plans start from $60 a month with an introductory $20 off for the first three months. All three plans include unlimited talk and text to New Zealand and Australia.

Matt Lindsay, country manager of My Republic, said data was a necessity critical to daily life.

"For too long kiwis have faced needlessly complicated mobile plans and prices," he said. “The future of mobile is clear: customers shouldn’t have to worry about how much data they’re using.

"Instead, they should only think about how they use their mobile device and pay for the service that matches their needs."

My Republic, which launched broadband services in New Zealand 2014, reported revenue of $25.9 million in the year to the end of June 2021, up from $22.5 million in 2020. It made a $1.6 million profit for the year, assisted by over $2 million of foreign exchange gains, up from a $2.5 million loss in 2020.

MyRepublic, which registered new company MyRepublic Mobile in April, is Vodafone NZ's second MVNO after Kogan, which launched mobile services in 2019.

“We’re proud to be MyRepublic’s partner of choice, powering their offering with our world-class MVNO solution and enabling a more connected, more awesome Aotearoa for years to come," said Tony Baird, Vodafone NZ's director of wholesale and infrastructure.



The launch complemented MyRepublic's business strategy of bringing next-generation technologies to markets across Asia Pacific, said Yap Yong Teck, president of MyRepublic.

"Our new service will be a foundation for our business as we grow and invest in the MyRepublic business in New Zealand.”