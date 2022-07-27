NZ in sight for Freshworks

Amr Farghali (Freshworks) Credit: Freshworks

India-founded software vendor Freshworks has revealed its intention to put boots on the ground in the New Zealand market in the near future off the back of a “big customer footprint”.

Freshworks channel sales lead for Australia and New Zealand Amr Farghali told Reseller News putting people on the ground in New Zealand is “currently in the works, but yet to be finalised”.

“It’s definitely coming at some point in the near future,” he said. “We’re assessing the market, the current landscape and really planning ahead.

“New Zealand is a very growing market for us. We have a big customer footprint there across the three main cities: Auckland, Wellington and Christchurch. We’re looking at strategically supporting them and scaling as we go.”

The pending New Zealand launch also has a personal connection to Melbourne-based Farghali.

“I’m a Kiwi myself, having lived there for eight years,” he said. “It’s just about finding the right time. It makes a lot of difference though, both for us and the Kiwis.”

Headquartered in the United States, Freshworks provides a number of cloud-based offerings, including customer support product FreshDesk, messaging platform FreshChat and customer relationship management (CRM) software FreshSales.

Farghali joined the company last year, moving on from his role as cloud sales and alliances lead at Virtusa. He has also spent two years as a partner sales lead for Contino and two years at Salesforce during his IT career.

He is now tasked with growing and scaling Freshworks’ partner footprint across Australia and New Zealand and also rolling out its new global partner program.

Freshworks currently has 20 dedicated partners in Australia and New Zealand, including Synergy Enterprise Solutions, which has a base in Christchurch.

“We’re looking at scaling [the channel] up and doubling it in the very near future,” Farghali said. “We also want to on board the right set of partners.

“It’s as much about quality as quantity. I’m not for getting in as many partners as possible to scale. It’s about being selective and finding committed and invested partners who would come on the journey with us, as opposed to those here for the short term.”

Having built a channel team of four, Farghali is now focused on onboarding new A/NZ partners with the aim of reaching 50 per cent channel sales within the next two years.

Discussing the main partner attributes being sought, Farghali said: “Freshworks is a platform that is growing at a rapid rate. We specialise in three different segments: customer service, IT service management and customer relationship management (CRM). I’m looking to invest in partners who have capabilities in either of those pillars or all of them. All of them is hard to come by.”

“Those who go deep into those areas are what we look for, especially those who complement these with industry strengths. It’s about finding the perfect intersect between product and industry specialisations.”

With its platform natively built on Amazon Web Services (AWS), partners who are well-versed in that cloud ecosystem are especially sought after.

Indeed, Farghali said the company has found a “lot of appeal and interest” in specific AWS solutions and sales play from partners, key attributes for building a strong customer pipeline in the public and private sectors.

Partners in New Zealand will no doubt become familiar with Farghali on a regular basis as he seeks to build more face-to-face time with partners across the Tasman.

“The main thing for us now that things have opened up again is just to seize the opportunities,” he said. “One of which is top go out and see our partners face to face, and really understand where they are; what are they doing and how can we support them.”