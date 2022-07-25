Majority of open source developers eyeing job change

Majority of 1400 respondents cited improved career path options, mentorship and greater access to training as major reasons behind looking at job options amid the "Great Resignation".

Credit: Dreamstime

A majority of open source developers are eyeing new job opportunities amid the "Great Resignation", which has seen workloads increase drastically, according to a report by database management software provider EDB.

The report, which is based on a survey of over 1,400 application developers and IT, operations and business management professionals globally, shows that despite being somewhat satisfied, 44 per cent of developers were still eyeing job options. Another 10 per cent of the respondents were dissatisfied with their current jobs.

Only 46 per cent of respondents said they were satisfied with their current roles, the report showed.

The chance of an improved career path, absence of proper mentorship and greater access to training, other than pay and benefits, were found to be the major reasons behind the respondents eyeing new opportunities, the report detailed, adding that nearly 67 per cent respondents claim to have an increase in the volume of work assigned to them over the past 12 months.

Developers prefer access to cutting-edge technologies

Almost 43 per cent of respondents cited improved career path options as the top reason for looking for new jobs in contrast to just 24 per cent who cited the same reason in the earlier survey in 2021.

Another metric in the survey showed that almost 32 per cent of respondents would consider leaving their current position for an opportunity to work with more cutting-edge technologies, a two-fold jump from just 16 per cent respondents subscribing to the thought in 2021.

Further, nearly 38 per cent of respondents said that they would consider leaving their current position for an opportunity where they receive proper mentorship whereas, 30 per cent respondents voted in favour of a workplace that offered greater access to training and certifications.

Implementation of programs is key to employee retention

Out of the satisfied respondents, almost 21 per cent said that their company had rolled out a mentoring program. On the other hand, over 43 per cent of dissatisfied respondents said that their organisations had not introduced any remote training and mentoring program over the last year.

To retain talent, organisations must not only roll out initiatives to support improve career path options, better mentorship opportunities and further training but also properly implement them, the report recommended.