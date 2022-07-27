Westcon-Comstor NZ grows despite global supply chain disruption

Distributor's focus in the immediate future is on developing even further support for partners.

Dave Rosenberg (Westcon-Comstor) Credit: IDG

Major distributor Westcon-Comstor reported strong New Zealand growth during its financial year to the end of February.

Sales increased from $134.4 million to $153.5 million, a 14.2 per cent year-on-year improvement, according to the company's' financial statements. Profit before tax, however, was slightly down, from $3.7 million to $3.4 million.

Managing director Dave Rosenberg said Westcon-Comstor had a policy of not commenting on specific financial results, however, the business was performing well across the globe as well as in the APAC region and New Zealand, despite challenging supply chains and the economic environment.

"New Zealand is very important market for Westcon International with us leading new services such as Westcon Flex, as well as continued investments in several teams delivering shared services to the region," Rosenberg said.

"This has been beneficial for the local economy while providing great career progression for our team."

Westcon Flex is the company's flexible payment offering that helps resellers and end users shift toward a subscription payment model across hardware, software and services.

Recently, Westcon-Comstor New Zealand hosted resellers and vendors at an executive exchange with global CEO David Grant and APAC VP and CMO Patrick Aronson.

"The feedback from the partner community was very positive about where we are focusing and how we are delivering value," Rosenberg said.

"Our focus in the immediate future is around developing even further support for partners in helping them deliver value and results to their customer needs."

On the table are further investments in support around subscription models, tools and systems to improve partner experience as well as unique channel initiatives and programmes focused on supporting business and growth for partners.

"We are fortunate to have the backing and support of global organisation while allowing our business to act and respond locally, something which I believe makes us unique," Rosenberg said while dropping a hint to "watch this space" for news of the return of Westcon Imagine, the company's future technology conference.

Late last month, the largest ICT distributor in New Zealand, Ingram Micro, also reported strong sales growth as well as increased profits.