Allied Telesis chooses Soft Solutions for A/NZ distribution

Deals flow for Soft Solutions after investment by Australia's Blue Chip IT.

Jason Gass (Soft Solutions) Credit: Supplied

Allied Telesis has selected Soft Solutions to distribute its full range of switches, access points, routers, firewalls and security and management software.

Soft Solutions already distributes a range of business continuity, managed services, cybersecurity and VoIP software. The new Allied Telesis’ products complement the company's other hardware offerings in the VoIP and uninterrupted power supply space.

“We are expanding our core offering with more hardware options," said Jason Gass, sales manager at Soft Solutions.

"It’s an exciting time, as we add Allied Telesis to our on-going reseller conversations. We aim to always meet our resellers’ needs. This time it’s with best-in-class network equipment.”

Allied Telesis expected continued growth and ample opportunity in New Zealand’s connectivity market.



“We offer premium, Japanese designed and built, quality enterprise network technology," said Wayne Pertzel, A/NZ regional director at Allied Telesis. "We believe the partnership is a natural fit and will complement Soft Solutions’ current service offering and existing partner community.

"The timing is even more relevant, given we own our own supply chain and the number of businesses impacted due to technology availability issues and the flow-on effects of idle engineering resources.”

The announcement follows other recently signed distribution agreements and reflected investment by Australia’s Bluechip IT into Soft Solutions in December 2021. The combined A/NZ group helps vendors scale geographic coverage while minimising operational complexity, Soft Solutions said.

Other recent wins included UPS maker CyberPower and OpenText's Carbonite + Webroot.