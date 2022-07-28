Westcon-Comstor expands network security portfolio with EfficientIP

EfficientIP’s DDI and DNS security solutions to be delivered in Asia Pacific.

Patrick Aronson (Westcon-Comstor) Credit: Westcon-Comstor

Westcon-Comstor has expanded its distribution portfolio in a new agreement with network security and automation vendor EfficientIP.

The partnership sees EfficientIP’s domain name system (DNS), dynamic host configuration protocol (DHCP) and IP address management (DDI) solutions delivered to all Asia Pacific markets, as well as Europe and Africa.

The agreement aims to strategically expand Westcon-Comstor’s portfolio of DDI vendors to capitalise on this market growth while complementing the distributor’s existing network-focused vendors, such as Extreme Networks.

Patrick Aronson, CMO and executive vice president of Asia Pacific at Westcon-Comstor, highlighted an “increase in Internet of Things devices, move to the cloud, and hybrid working” has added “critical threats and pressure” for network admins tasked with monitoring the IP addresses of a growing number of connected devices in an enterprise network.

“EfficientIP’s DDI service allows network admins to streamline these processes, removing much of the complexity involved in protecting the network," he said. "Keeping network administration simple, accessible and operating in real time is vital to successful management, operational efficiency and security.

"In addition, their 360° DNS Security solution offers a specialised layer of in-depth defence to secure businesses from both external and internal DNS threats. Bringing EfficientIP’s solutions into Westcon-Comstor’s arsenal of cybersecurity gives our partners a valuable tool to curtail the cyber security drawbacks of the changing ways of work and make enterprise networks easier to secure."

The vendor’s security solution aims to cover the DNS threat landscape without leaving gaps for hackers to exploit. The solution “tracks attacker behaviour in real-time and provides immediate alerts to keep mission-critical services protected".

Additionally, EfficientIP’s network automation solution seeks to increase productivity, improve risk mitigation and facilitate a better time to market as part of a mission to enable agile and competitive organisations.

“We’re thrilled to be working with Westcon-Comstor and take this opportunity to expand our footprint in Asia Pacific," added Leonard Dahan, vice president of Worldwide Channels at EfficientIP. "With Westcon-Comstor operating as a distributor in Asia Pacific, we are bringing DDI and DNS security to a new network of channel partners and resellers at a faster rate.

"As companies understand the value of EfficientIP solution at the core of their strategic IT initiatives, we are delighted to be supporting their ambition in making their network more cost effective, secured and accelerate new apps and services rollouts together with Westcon-Comstor."