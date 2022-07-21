Dunedin City Council teams with Spark ahead of Three Waters reforms

Tony Agar (Spark) Credit: Supplied

Dunedin City Council has implemented a new smart water metering system in preparation for the government's controversial Three Waters reforms.



The new solution aims to improve the efficiency of the city's water network by managing and monitoring water usage more effectively, saving on meter reading costs and reducing billing queries as well as inaccuracies in billing data for commercial residents.

The deployment was made possible by Spark New Zealand's roll out of a new kind of IoT network, called NB-IoT. Field technology company AD Riley are installing connected water meters on the network and providing usage information to the council.

“While the meters should also save money on the city’s ratepayer bill, which can be funneled into other programmes of work, this rollout is ultimately about achieving the environmental benefits, water savings, and the vision of Dunedin being a one of the world’s great small cities," said Dunedin City Council group manager for Three Waters David Ward.

As reported by Reseller News earlier this month, other Three Waters preparations are also underway, with the government in commercial discussions to procure ERP systems for the four planned water authorities that will replace the current 67. That part of the reform could cost up to $500 million.

Dunedin City Council's water system includes 21,000 hectares of water catchment, six operational water treatment plants, 57 storage reservoirs, 35 pumping stations and 1450km of pipes.



“Our Three Waters team previously managed water demand for the city by volumetrically charging non-domestic customers across 4200 water meters," Ward said.

However, the processes, technology and systems were dated, with over 60 per cent of the water meter network nearing end of life.

“This new system which is connected to the Spark NB-IoT network flips us into a world where instead of resources being chewed up by routine inaccuracies, we can now focus on efficiency gains," Ward said.

Faults and leaks are also more easily identified and fixed, leading to cost and water savings across the board, while property owners are also being empowered to manage their water consumption via a new service portal.

The forecasted net benefits are approximately $800,000 per year after operating costs.

Spark IoT lead Tony Agar said the new smart water metering solution would create a good base for Dunedin’s smart city teams to build from.

“Dunedin is a fantastic city, with a strong network of accessible and connected communities and DCC have seen the opportunity to significantly improve efficiency and sustainability by transitioning to a smart water meter network," he said.

The NB-IoT network was the perfect fit for the council because it provided wide reliable coverage and was suited to non-powered metering systems that send small amounts of data.

"On top of this, we’ve already activated NB-IoT connectivity across nearly 60 per cent of Spark’s cell sites, providing over 80 per cent population coverage – which gives Dunedin City Council extensive coverage in the Southland area," Agar said.