F&P Healthcare's Brad Porter appointed CEO of Orion Health

After thirty years as CEO, Ian McCrae will become executive director of products.

Brad Porter (Orion Health) Credit: Supplied

Brad Porter will take over as CEO of Orion Health in late August as company founder Ian McCrae becomes executive director in charge of products.



After 30 years as CEO, McCrae said he had decided the time was right to step back to focus on his health and set in motion this next phase of the business.

Porter is currently the general manager commercial for international sales at Fisher & Paykel Healthcare where he helped to lead the 1300 person global sales team across 53 countries. During his time at the company revenue increased from $800 million to a peak of almost $2 billion.

Last month Orion Health announced it grew revenue to $150 million in the year to the end of March, achieving 12 per cent year-on-year revenue growth and a profit before short term incentives of $8 million.

McCrae said Orion Health had found a leader with the vitality, passion and experience needed to achieve the company’s significant global growth goals.



Porter previously worked for KPMG before moving to London for an investment monitoring role with Coller Capital. While in the UK he also delivered advisory services at Kinetic Partners before returning home to join the sales team at Fisher & Paykel Healthcare.

“Orion Health isn’t a typical global healthcare company," McCrae said. "We’re better described as a pack of startups, doing everything we can to solve the most pressing problems in healthcare with groundbreaking new technology."

Porter is McCrae's son in law and knew what made Orion Health tick, McCrae said. He had also helped to develop the company's strategy.

“Brad is an inspiring leader," he said. "He brings a wealth of experience in global sales while closely aligning top local research and development."

Porter said the first jobs on his list would be visiting Orion Health’s global network of offices and getting a clear understanding of the intricacies of the business.

“No one understands the specialised needs of digital health like Orion Health, it’s the global leader in population health technology and health data science," he said.