ServiceNow thrives in a 'target rich' New Zealand marketplace

Sales surge in A/NZ as ServiceNow moves out of the corporate IT shop.

Kate Tulp (ServiceNow NZ) Credit: Supplied

Digital workflow management company ServiceNow is thriving by automating otherwise challenging business workloads.

Kate Tulp, who was appointed to lead the New Zealand business last September, described the company's offering as "a very big platform built to solve big problems".

There appear to be a lot of organisations facing such big problems. ServiceNow's A/NZ sales in the year to the end of 2018 were $137 million. Four years later, the company is reporting $410.7 million in sales in the region.

"It feels and operates like a start-up, a very well funded and mature start-up," Tulp told Reseller News. "The customer is the focus, the point of what we do every single day."

"Whether the conversation is internal or with business partners it’s always about the customer – to serve and provide value."

Tulp said the company had done a great job at landing in New Zealand and establishing credibility. Her job now was to bring resources to bear and that was what was happening, including building solid relationships with partners.

ServiceNow launched as a developer of a powerful IT service management platform, but has successfully transformed into a workflow management provider to a much wider range of business users.

New Zealand fertiliser cooperative Ravensdown, for instance, is using Deloitte's SustainABLE platform, built on ServiceNow, to provide visibility and insight into the company's progressing on achieving sustainability goals.

Tulp said she was looking for three things in the company's engagements with customers: doing something that mattered, working with "good humans" doing good things and continuing to place R&D at the core.

While conversations with corporate IT shops remained a very important part of the business, that was where ServiceNow had come from, but was not where it was going.

Automation was key to seizing what she described as the biggest opportunity to transform New Zealand and to address lagging productivity in comparison with the top end of the OECD.

"There is a real opportunity to make New Zealand a more productive and efficient place," she said.

"Any time you see challenging workloads that take time, with too many steps, you see dissatisfied and frustrated customers and suppliers. The key words are to 'get things done' – is this something that can be automated?

"Bad workflows, feed on time energy and engagement. There is an opportunity to be more productive and build a better standard of living."

Using that lens, New Zealand was a target rich environment. Whether Tulp was talking with the CIO or the CEO, no one ever said they were awash with skilled people.

Her time is spent roughly 50:50 talking to customers and partners. There was good reason for that: business partners were the means by which customers experienced the Service Now platform.

"There are no incentives to compete with the channel," she said. "It’s all about the customer. Channel is everything and we will keep investing in it."

Locally, Deloitte, EY, Accenture, KPMG, Fujitsu Red Moki, DXC, Tech Mahindra and more all feature in that ecosystem.

While ServiceNow is engaged in some of the biggest transformation projects, Tulp said not all things can be transformational. An enormous amount of productivity gains can and are achieved through evolution.

Another early adopter, Deloitte customer the Department of Corrections, had reduced payroll task time by 50 per cent. That was time and resources saved that could be redeployed to focus on the people in the department's care.

Further, the kinds of projects ServiceNow supported were not always a classic IT projects, being more of a process transformation.

Like most vendors, ServiceNow was called on to support the urgent needs of organisations trying to navigate through the COVID-19 pandemic.

Tulp said many customers already on a transformation journey had the opportunity to pivot and were able to take advantage of opportunities quickly.

Canterbury DHB was one and had already consolidated systems into one HR portal. That was ideal when everyone had to go home. The volume of service requests via email was slashed delivering enormous savings while hire approval times were improved by 97 per cent.

ServiceNow thought about its role as that of being the "platform of platforms", Tulp said. It existed, co-existed and integrated with others, such as Salesforce, to make workflows meaningful, simplified and consolidated.

In New Zealand that was being expressed in four key areas, a healthier NZ supporting health reform, a safer NZ in cases such as Corrections, a more sustainable NZ as in the case of Ravensdown, and a more productive NZ generally through the automate of bad workflow processes.

"Our job not to get into the politics, but to help organisations achieve their goals," Tulp said.