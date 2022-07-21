Spark trials new high performance 5G with PGG Wrightson

5G mmWave will be valuable for ultra-HD video streaming, advanced analytics, telemedicine and machine learning.

Spark is exploring its future 5G options by trialling 5G millimetre wave technology with rural supplies chain PGG Wrightson.

The telco conducted New Zealand’s first rural trial of 5G millimetre wave (mmWave) technology, achieving a peak speed of 2.4 Gbit/s at a range of three kilometres and 1.4 Gbit/s at a range of seven kilometres.

5G networks in New Zealand today use frequencies adjacent to 4G and full access to that is still being finalised. However, in the future, 5G networks will be able to use the higher frequency range of mmWave.

5G in this range offers the opportunity for optimised performance, faster speeds and improved customer experience.

A test site has been set up by Spark and technology partner Nokia in Mouse Point, North Canterbury, using spectrum loaned from the Ministry of Business Innovation & Employment (MBIE).

PGG Wrightson has a store in nearby Culverden, six kilometres south of the test site, and is testing its rural operations over the technology.

“Connectivity for some of our more rural store locations can be a real challenge," said Stephen Guerin, CEO of PGG Wrightson. "We believe that bringing high-speed connectivity into these stores will allow our people to operate more efficiently for our customers."'

PGG Wrightson's livestreaming service for livestock auctions, bidr, runs live auctions from saleyards and on-farm, for instance.

"This type of new connectivity technology could provide our online customers with high-definition livestreaming with minimal delays of our auctions," Guerin said. "Our business is looking forward to seeing how Spark’s 5G mmWave technology can make a difference.”

Renee Mateparae, technology evolution lead for Spark, said mmWave was a future step that would allow the telco to further deliver on 5G’s potentially higherl speeds and capacity.

"While use cases are still emerging, 5G mmWave will be valuable for business applications such as ultra-HD video streaming, advanced analytics and machine learning, intelligent transport systems, e-health, education and much more," Mateparae said.

“We’re starting to plan for this future step now by trialing mmWave technology in different scenarios."

The spectrum is likely best suited to areas where a high number of users are concentrated, such as shopping centres, crowded stadiums, and university campuses, she said.

“We are already working with the business community to identify and test other cutting edge use cases for 5G mmWave technology, such as in a high-density urban setting, and plan to do more of this over the coming 18 months.”

Spark’s testing is enabled by high-capacity AirScale 5G mmWave equipment from Nokia.

Dr Rob Joyce, chief technology officer for Australia and New Zealand at Nokia, described the trial as "world leading".

“Achieving faster data speeds for an extended range of up to seven kilometres is a concrete proof point of how 5G evolution can bring a new level of mobile connectivity also for rural areas, as well as enabling exciting new use cases," he said.

"We look forward to supporting Spark in rolling out this technology into their network when the spectrum becomes more widely available.”

The Ministry of Business, Innovation and Employment (MBIE) has said that it hopes to make mmWave spectrum available as soon as practicable, subject to the conclusion of ongoing consultations.

Spark’s 3G and 4G services use spectrum between 700MHz and 2600MHz. Current 5G is defined as between about 3400MHz and 3800MHz and Spark has been allocated management rights to 60MHz of this spectrum which it will use for 5G.

The spectrum known as mmWave is above 24GHz, however, because ts reach is materially lower than existing bands, deployments are likely to be focused on highly localised areas where a high speed, high-capacity service is required.

Spark is also partnering with Samsung in some regions in its 5G rollout.