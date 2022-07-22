JB Hi-Fi's New Zealand sales growth lags Australia's

Kiwi store sales lifted to A$262.4 million for the full year.

ASX-listed technology retailer JB Hi-Fi reported slow sales progress from its New Zealand operation but significantly improved earnings yesterday.

The company's 14 store New Zealand chain recorded 0.3 per cent sales growth for the year to the end of June compared with 4 per cent across the ditch.

Kiwi store sales lifted to A$262.4 million for the full year from A$261.6 million in 2021.

Sales growth appeared to be accelerating, with 7.7 per cent recorded by the New Zealand stores in the fourth quarter. This still lagged growth in Australia where the chain hit 11.6 per cent.

New Zealand store EBIT grew impressively, however, up 51.7 per cent year-on year to A$8.8 million compared with 4.2 per cent EBIT growth in Australia.



Overall, the company reported A$9.2 billion in 2022 sales, up from A$8.9 billion, with A$1.6 billion of that contributed online, which grew by 52.8 per cent. Full year EBIT was A$794.6 million, up 6.9 per cent.

CEO Terry Smart said the results showed the benefits of JB Hi-Fi's multichannel strategy, especially in the second half as COVID-19 restrictions eased. Customers had returned to shop in physical stores and continued to shop. online, he said.

JB Hi-Fi had to close stores in greater Sydney and Victoria last July while its New Zealand stores had to close the previous March.