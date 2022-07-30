Bosstab tags Sektor for A/NZ distribution

As tablets replace PCs and point of sale terminals, users need somewhere to put them.

Andre van Duiven (Sektor) Credit: Supplied

Sektor is now the exclusive distributor for Melbourne-based Bosstab's tablet stands and mounts in Australia and New Zealand.

“Form factor is playing an increasingly significant role in today’s technology environment, adding value to tablet solutions and making them more useable for the customer," said Andre van Duiven, managing director of Sektor New Zealand.

As tablets replace bulkier PC and point of sale terminals, users were looking for innovative, sleek and functional stands. Bosstab’s range includes desktop, wall mount and floor stands for retail stores, restaurants, exhibitions, kiosks and visitor check-in.



Sektor will offer the products to its system integrators to help them deliver the best looking and most practical tablet solutions to customers.

Ryan Raubenheimer, Bosstab’s general manager, said distribution was the most efficient way to scale the business and Sektor had great connections, deep market knowledge and strong sales team.

“Sektor is the distributor with the greatest reach, and many of the organisations that we have in our sights already deal with them." he said.











