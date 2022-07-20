Okta targets growth with Ben Goodman as regional leader

Ben Goodman (Okta) Credit: Okta

Okta has appointed Ben Goodman as senior vice president and general manager of Asia Pacific, tasked with spearheading growth plans for the expanding enterprise identity and access management vendor.

Effective immediately, Singapore-based Goodman joins Okta having most recently held the position of senior vice president and general manager of Asia Pacific and Japan at New Relic, and will preside over the company’s “entire business operations” in the region.

“Ben is a proven leader in the technology innovation and digital transformation business,” said Steve Rowland, CRO at Okta. “Having spent nearly a decade in Singapore overseeing key growth markets in the region, he complements his business acumen and tech know-how with an incisive understanding of Asia Pacific customers' needs. Okta's prospects are bright with him on board.”

Drawing on more than 20 years of experience leading hyper growth businesses, Goodman has previously held senior sales and channel leadership positions at Adobe, Dell, EMC and Pure Storage.

“Having been a customer of Okta for over eight years, the value of a strong identity and access platform has always been evident − both from a security and productivity perspective,” Goodman added.

"As organisations in Asia Pacific intensify their mobile and digital strategy, this value will increase many-fold in the years ahead. I am thrilled to be able to join a company I have so much personal belief in, and to lead its growth in one of the world's most dynamic regions.”

The recruitment of Goodman comes less than two months after Okta appointed Phil Goldie as new vice president and country manager of Australia and New Zealand.