Microsoft launches Azure Space Partner Community program

Microsoft has launched a partner program focusing on partners with space-focused products and services, providing access to a range of support and benefits.



In a document listed on Microsoft’s website, the partners the company plans to foster through the program include systems integrators, data providers and analytics and artificial intelligence (AI) independent software vendors, among other partner types.

Announced during Microsoft’s Inspire conference for 2022, the program provides product offering incentives, expert collaboration, go-to-market and support and marketing and community involvement.

“At Microsoft, our mission is to empower every person and every organisation on the planet to achieve more,” the tech giant said. “When it comes to space, we’re investing in building the tools that will allow every person and organisation on Earth to realise the incredible potential of space.

“We're a partner-led and ecosystem-focused platform. Our approach to space is multi-band, multi-vendor, and multi-orbit. Our thriving ecosystem of space partners allows for the most comprehensive and innovative offerings for our joint customers and the future of space computing.”

On the incentive front, eligible partners can receive rebates based on resell criteria through enterprise agreement program, like Licensed Service Providers (LSP) and Azure Online Services Government (ASOG).

Also available are Azure credits, sponsored accounts and volume discounts in return for Microsoft Azure consumption commitment and FastTrack dedicated migration and modernisation architecture support for qualified opportunities.

Other benefits include credits for gold competencies and partner marketing benefits via co-sell programs.

Meanwhile, members of the Azure Space Partner Community will have direct access to Azure engineering and specialist resources, which will provide training for Azure Space technologies, collaboration opportunities and access to confidential roadmap reviews and newsletters.

The go-to-market opportunities available through the program include the chance for Microsoft first-party product integration or add-ins, support onboarding to the Azure Marketplace as an indirect or transactive offer and joint go-to-market coordination with a regular stream of customer pipeline reviews.

Partners will also be offered white glove onboarding to Microsoft’s Cloud Partner Program, which is due to land in October and replace the Microsoft Partner Network.

Additionally, the marketing and community involvement benefits on offer include showcasing opportunities in Microsoft customer presentations and sales training, in space and spectrum-based events and in press releases, blogs and speaking events.