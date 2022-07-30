Delta Insights on building a values-based team culture

“The key attributes we have as an IT consultancy company is the ability to show empathy and understanding of the challenges our clients face”

Dalia Raphael, Delta Insights Credit: Cactus Photography

Delta Insights is focused on building a strong team culture with key core values for its customers amidst growing demand for cloud migration services.

Following a win in the Start-up Innovation (Sector) category in the Reseller News 2021 Innovation Awards, director Dalia Raphael spoke with Reseller News to share the Auckland-based boutique consultancy’s strategy for meeting increased customer demand.

With many businesses making the move to permanent hybrid or remote working, the need for staff to effectively connect from anywhere is exponentially increasing, she said. Cloud migration is now a necessity in facilitating remote working.

For Delta Insights, this presents an increased market opportunity across all aspects of a client’s business, from sales and marketing to customer experience.

“We have found that our clients are enhancing their digital sales and marketing as well as empowering their customers to do more self-service to reduce manual operations costs and increase efficiency”, Raphael said.

With this increase in demand for cloud migration, Raphael expects an acceleration of customer spending in the coming months.

The specific cloud technology that customers are pursuing in the short to medium term include Microsoft Power Platform and Dynamics 365.

“In 2021 Microsoft saw an in increase in revenue for Dynamics 365 of over 30 per cent which gives you an idea of the market demand”, Raphael said.

Delta Insights key solutions priorities reflect this market demand, focusing on providing digital transformation for customers as well as balancing increased demand with ensuring quick returns.

For Raphael, the key challenges facing their customers surrounds prioritising implementation projects “in order to see quick wins and a return on investment in the shortest amount of time”.

Partners can provide the support needed by customers for implementation of these projects by guiding their digital transformation journey through experience, knowledge, and expert staff.

“We believe that clients are looking for more long-term partners who are prepared to show thought leadership and provide a roadmap to address their changing needs”, Raphael said.

“Our main focus is to grow our customer base as well as our capability by on boarding the right skilled staff," Raphael continued. “There is a huge demand in the market and we will be positioning ourselves to meet that demand.”

As reflected by industries across the country, attracting talent and expertise is a challenge yet to be resolved. For Delta Insights, there is another layer of complexity in their hiring strategies as they work to provide value for customers by building a culture of excellence.

“The right skills are only half the story as we also need people who share our values and work culture. This is why we are very careful in who we hire," she said.

After a tumultuous period, building such a culture allows Delta Insights to provide high value for their customers through understanding their specific needs.

“Some clients have had major disruptions to business operations, loss of skilled staff as well as loss of revenue," Raphael said.

“The key attributes we have as an IT consultancy company is the ability to show empathy and understanding of the challenges our clients face as no two clients are the same.”

Building on the consultancy’s ethos of ‘customer collaboration and agility’, this deep understanding of their customer’s requirements fosters a closer client relationship that helps to deliver the best fit digital solutions.