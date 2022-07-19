Mulesoft fits the bill as Icebreaker seeks to speed retail integrations

Icebreaker rolls out pre-built APIs to speed growth in its retail channel.

Sustainability-focused Kiwi apparel company Icebreaker has selected MuleSoft to modernise its regional digital integrations.

The project is expected to vastly increase the speed Icebreaker can bring on new retail partners in Australia and New Zealand.

Founded in New Zealand in 1995 and famous for its merino wool products, Icebreaker realised it needed a technology refresh when it experienced difficulty integrating with the modern marketplaces owned by its retail partners in Australia and New Zealand.

Following in the steps of its now parent company, VF Corporation, Icebreaker chose to embark on its own specific regional digital transformation with Salesforce-owned MuleSoft so it could integrate more modern systems into its own as it continued to grow its roster of retail partners.

Icebreaker shifted from its previous point-to-point integration engine to Anypoint Runtime Fabric, a container service that simplifies the deployment and management of MuleSoft runtimes.

This API-led architecture supports the company's regional strategy of improving the onboarding process for retail partners and marketplaces with prebuilt APIs.

“The foundation that we are establishing for Australia and New Zealand using MuleSoft’s integration capabilities is allowing us to modernise our business,” said Nicola Spurdle, senior IT manager, digital and technology at Icebreaker.

“By automating our processes, we are cutting down the time it takes to onboard local partners and marketplaces, and manual business processes, as well as enable greater access to natural solutions as we push deeper into e-commerce."



MuleSoft fabric empowered icebreaker to upgrade the rest of its business processes and deliver functionality across all digital channels with reusable and purposeful APIs.

Icebreaker’s regional connectivity system consists of three layers - system APIs, process APIs, and experience APIs, which provide a consistent stream of data from systems of record to new experiences, all of which could be reused.

Icebreaker’s digital transformation journey was still in its early stages, but positive results are being seen. The company, for instance, successfully activated a major rewards store partner in Australia and New Zealand in three weeks.

Before integrating MuleSoft, this process took approximately four months.

Icebreaker expected to accelerate even faster as more APIs were built and reused and as it integrated more partners.

The next stage of icebreaker’s digital transformation for the region is to enable system-to-system integrations to connect all three core business systems: e-commerce, point of sale, and distribution centre.

The company is on track to reach its goal of increasing local integration time by 70 per cent.



Icebreaker is taking unnecessary plastic out of performance apparel, and instead focusing on the power and quality of natural fibres, following a philosophy of "do more with less" and Mulesoft is on board with that.

"MuleSoft has been proactive in supporting our goals in encouraging customers to move to natural fibres and preserve the planet for future generations," Spurdle said.



The company's apparel is sold in more than 5000 stores in 50 countries as well as on e-commerce platforms.