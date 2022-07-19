Partners boosted as Internal Affairs strikes new all-of-government AWS deal

Members of the AWS Partner Network brought inside the all of government procurement tent.

Tim Dacombe-Bird (AWS) Credit: AWS

The all-of-government digital services unit of the Department of Internal Affairs (DIA) has negotiated a new cloud deal with Amazon Web Services (AWS).

A key feature of the new deal is that public sector customers can now choose to purchase cloud services directly from AWS or through authorised partners in the AWS Partner Network.

The new Amazon Web Services cloud services agreement (ACSA) covers AWS public cloud and professional services and replaces the AWS cloud framework agreement inked in 2017.

The ACSA allows eligible government agencies to buy public cloud services from AWS under standardised terms using the scale of New Zealand’s government agencies as a single customer.

The agreement simplified contractual processes for agencies, allowing them to purchase services directly from AWS or through an AWS solution provider or distributor.



"Eligible agencies can adopt the ACSA by co-signing an affiliate memorandum of understanding with DIA and an affiliate addendum and non-disclosure agreement," a post on the all-of-government digital page said.

Tim Dacombe-Bird, country manager for public sector at Amazon Web Services New Zealand, said the new agreement would provide cloud services designed to accelerate the adoption of cloud computing in the public sector, save costs, boost digital skills across public services, deliver digital services for citizens and provide AWS partners with more opportunities to work with government customers.

The new agreement was open to all eligible government departments and agencies, crown entities, government-owned organisations, local councils and public universities, tertiary institutions and schools, he said.

"Under the new agreement, New Zealand’s public sector can continue to access AWS cloud, as well as a range of new benefits tailored to each stage in their cloud journey," Dacombe-Bird said.

"For example, those new to the cloud will benefit from a package of services to support cloud adoption, upskill their workforce, establish a secure and compliant foundation and develop an effective cloud migration plan.

"Established cloud customers will benefit from cost-effective support options and cost savings for AWS cloud services."



The ACSA is not what government defines as a "common capability agreement", however, so organisations may need to consider a primary procurement to procure goods and services under it.

"Adopting agencies buying new cloud services are required to undertake procurement obligations and risk and assurance requirements," DIA's notice added.

Partners were understandably positive about the development.

“Deloitte welcomes the introduction of the new AWS cloud services agreement to New Zealand, enabling a simplified contractual model that provides access to over 200 AWS services resold through Deloitte who provide additional specialist skills and capabilities that enable public sector customers to further strengthen the development of New Zealand’s technology capabilities and accelerate the transformation and digitisation of citizen services,” said Damian Harvey, cloud and engineering platform partner at Deloitte New Zealand.

John Taylor, managing director at AWS partner Consegna, said the simplified agreement would make it easier for public sector customers to reduce their contract negotiation costs and roll out services using the latest AWS technologies.

Dacombe-Bird said the new ACSA was a key pillar in AWS’s investment in and vision for New Zealand.

"It forms part of our deep and long-term commitment to the country, building on AWS’s $7.5 billion investment to create an AWS Asia Pacific (Auckland) region, which is projected to create 1,000 new jobs and contribute $10.8 billion to Aotearoa’s GDP over the next 15 years," he said.

"We are aiming for our Auckland region to be 100 per cent powered by renewable energy at launch."



A small fee of 1 per cent of the total spend by agencies will be payable to DIA as the lead agency to be used to manage the contract on behalf of all government agencies.

The agreement, which opened this month, was described as "evergreen" but with both DIA and AWS holding termination rights.