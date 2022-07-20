Vodafone NZ and its shareholders announce $1.7 billion TowerCo sale deal

Infratil plans to reinvest to hold 20 per cent of passive mobile network business.

Jason Boyes (Infratil CEO) Credit: Supplied

Vodafone New Zealand and its institutional shareholders are selling the telco's 1,484 passive mobile tower network for $1.7 billion.

The buyers, subject to approvals and conditions, are a consortium of funds managed or advised by global investors InfraRed Capital Partners (40 per cent) and Northleaf Capital Partners (40 per cent).

The telco and its shareholders, Infratil and Brookfield Asset Management said the deal represented a 2023 pro-forma earnings before interest, depreciation and amortisation (EBITDA) multiple of 33.8 times.

Infratil will reinvest to hold the final 20 per cent.



Last week, Spark sold 70 per cent of its 1,263-tower network to Ontario Teachers’ Pension Plan Board for $900 million, valuing the business at nearly $1.2 billion billion.

Under the terms of the new deal, the new TowerCo will enter into a 20-year master services agreement with Vodafone NZ, with extension rights, providing Vodafone with access to both existing and new towers.

TowerCo also committed to build at least 390 additional sites over the next ten years to enhance Vodafone’s coverage and capacity.

Vodafone NZ will continue to own the active parts of its network, including the radio access equipment and spectrum assets.

The new structure allows for separate and specialised ownership of the passive mobile towers, providing strong incentives to drive better capital efficiency, which will include increased co-location of equipment on common tower assets, Vodafone said.

"We have unlocked a significant portion of the value of our original equity invested in Vodafone, whilst retaining that investment and a 20 per cent stake in TowerCo," said Infratil chief executive Jason Boyes.

"InfraRed Capital Partners and Northleaf Capital are high-calibre investors who share our vision for what the new TowerCo can deliver across New Zealand. The transaction is a win-win for Infratil shareholders.”

Brookfield Infrastructure Managing Director Udhay Mathialagan said the deal was a material milestone in the execution of the investor's programme to increase use of assets at Vodafone NZ and to release capital.

"This partnership will enhance site choices for wireless operators in New Zealand whilst supporting a strong return on our equity invested in Vodafone NZ three years ago," Mathialagan said.



Vodafone CEO Jason Paris said Infratil, InfraRed Capital Partners and Northleaf Capital were "outstanding investors" who shared a vision for Aotearoa New Zealand and would help to accelerate the roll out of critical infrastructure for customers.

Morrison & Co’s chief investment officer and global head of digital and connectivity Will Smales said the TowerCo representsed a great opportunity for Infratil to invest in a unique, established and hard-to-replicate national tower network with strong partners.

“What makes this an attractive Infratil asset is that while it has long-term, inflation linked cashflows, it is also a platform with significant growth opportunities including macro tower growth, capacity for future co-tenancy, increased demand for new points of presence and step out opportunities such as small cells," he said.

The transaction is expected to complete in the fourth quarter of the 2022 calendar year, subject to receipt of Overseas Investment Office approval.