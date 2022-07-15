Martello strikes Datacom partnership to deliver Vantage DX in Asia Pacific

Datacom to include Vantage DX in its Microsoft Modern Workplace offering.

Credit: Dreamstime

Enterprise digital experience developer Martello has expanded its reach into the Asia Pacific market through inking a new partnership with Datacom for its Vantage DX product.

The partnership enables Datacom to offer Vantage DX to its customers as part of its Microsoft Teams managed service, and to resell the software to customers.

Vantage DX is the Microsoft-recommended monitoring and analytics solution for Microsoft teams, providing deep insight that enhances the user experience for Teams video, chat and phone calls, as well as Microsoft 365 applications such as SharePoint.

Used by both government and commercial organisations, employing Vantage DX ensures employees and clients experience high quality, interrupted use of Microsoft Teams.

A Microsoft Cloud Solutions Provider, Datacom will offer Vantage DX to customers as part of its Microsoft Modern Workplace offering.

"Partnering with Datacom extends Martello's reach into the Asia Pacific region, bringing the benefits of Vantage DX to more government and enterprise clients", said John Proctor, President and CEO of Martello.

“We're pleased to work together with Datacom to bring Vantage DX to both government and enterprise clients across the Asia Pacific region.", Proctor said.

For Datacom, the partnership expands its Microsoft Modern Workplace offering as part of its Microsoft Teams managed service.

Alexis Weekes, general manager of Microsoft 365 at Datacom, said "Many of our customers operate in regulated environments where Microsoft Teams uptime and user experience are mission critical".

"Vantage DX ensures that we can deliver an improved user experience for Microsoft cloud communications and collaboration services. We have several customers looking to implement Vantage DX and have already closed our first customer for the software."