Australian cloud shop Mantel Group plants its flag in Auckland

Eight sub-brands cover all three major cloud hyperscalers plus digital and data services

Natalie Rouse (Mantel Group) Credit: Mantel Group

Australian technology and design consultancy Mantel Group is expanding in New Zealand, opening another team hub in Auckland.

The new Commercial Bay office comes after the company recruited 23 New Zealand-based team members across four of Mantel's eight brands, Eliiza, DigIO, CMD Solutions and Kasna.

Eliiza offers data science services, DigIO "human centred technology", cloud is CMD Solutions's business and Kasna is a Google cloud solutions specialist.

Overall, Mantel's eight specialised brands work across digital, data, design and the three major cloud providers. All eight brands will look to develop into New Zealand; however, the larger brands and those with key partners on the ground have been the first to land.

Auckland-based general manager of Eliiza Natalie Rouse said she was excited to see the New Zealand investment.

"When I originally joined Mantel Group nearly two years ago, we did not yet have a plan for this expansion," she said. "To be on the ground and help bring it to life has been inspiring.

"The entire team wants to do it the right way, and understands that New Zealand is not just an extension of Australia. Our desire is to offer real understanding to our New Zealand clients, and help provide solutions that better their business.”

Mantel’s hub approach allowed team members to collaborate, socialise and access flexible working conditions. The group also has a Queenstown hub, which opened last year as a destination for employees across A/NZ to use as a working holiday location.

The company said it was on the lookout for more NZ-based talent, no matter their location, providing them options to work in office, remotely or semi-remotely.

“We have worked with Amazon Web Services and Google Cloud Platform to further understand the problems being faced by businesses in New Zealand," Rouse said.

New Zealand based currency platform Easy Crypto is one client, working with Kasna engineers to build out its foundations on Google Cloud.

"Expanding globally, we needed to ensure that our systems were resilient and could perform at extreme scale," said Ira Bailey, head of platforms at Easy Crypto.

"Having worked with Mantel Group and Kasna in Australia for close to four years, I knew that the deep knowledge and Google Cloud expertise they could bring would be critical for our success."

Long term investment in the New Zealand was a key part of Mantel Group's 2025 strategy, the company said.