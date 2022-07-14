Be Intelligent​'s Tabitha Eddington joins Salesforce partner advisory board

Sole representative across A/NZ returns from first meeting in New York.

Be Intelligent New Zealand business development lead Tabitha Eddington has been appointed to Salesforce’s managed service providers partner advisory board.

Eddington, the only representative from Australia and New Zealand, recently returned from New York, where she attended the first in-person board event with twelve other members.

Partner advisory boards bring together people from the Salesforce ecosystem to solicit feedback and guidance to on programmes, products and industry solutions.

“As the only representative from the A/NZ region, and being a female in the typically male-dominated technology industry, it was an incredible honour to be able to travel to New York to meet leaders from other partner organisations,” Eddington said.

Credit: Supplied Tabitha Eddington (Be Intelligent)

“It’s hugely valuable for members to have a formal opportunity to voice their ideas and concerns with Salesforce, and it was awesome to share a few stories about what the Be Intelligent team has been up to in Aotearoa New Zealand and, more recently, Australia.”

Members selected by the Salesforce leadership team were typically "movers and shakers" in their area of expertise.

Eddington joined Be Intelligent in 2021 and has a background in partner development and strategic account management. She has been an end user of Salesforce for three years and in her previous role at Groupon she helped champion their internal migration to Salesforce Lightning.

“Since I joined Be Intelligent, we have grown our team in Aotearoa, expanded into Australia and developed our managed service offering by hiring a dedicated delivery lead to look after our long-term clients, helping them to get the most out of their Salesforce investment," she said.

In April Salesforce disclosed its global ambitions to shift 10 per cent of its business towards an indirect sales model.

For a company that transacts 100 per cent direct, 10 per cent is a sizeable goal. As part of a trial in New Zealand, Salesforce has engaged 10 resellers in the market, including Datacom and LavaBox, who were the initial launch partners in cloud reseller program, with Micado being the latest participant.

If the trial is successful in New Zealand, the vendor intends to open up its reseller pool to Australian partners.