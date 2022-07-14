Who's in the running to deliver Three Waters ERP platforms?

Watercare's Mangere water treatment plant. Credit: Auckland Council

The government's controversial Three Waters reforms are advancing and so is scoping of ICT systems to support the planned four regional water authorities.

As revealed by Reseller News last week, potential ERP platforms are high on the agenda and could cost up to $500 million.

A scan of what's in use at the country's four largest existing water authorities seems likely to deliver a potential short list of providers, but we should remember that only one of these, Auckland's Watercare, was mentioned by name during a recent hearing before Parliament's governance and administration committee.

"If you have visited Watercare, you will have seen how integral it is to ensure that the backroom functions in the technology, data, information, intelligence space are core to delivering efficient water-service delivery," Minister of local government Nanaia Mahuta told the committee.



Watercare, the largest of 67 water utilities serving 1.4 million people, in recent years extensively adopted and configured cloud-based utility systems from US-based Infor. In 2019, it won a global award for its efforts, topping the public sector category in the Customer Excellence Awards at Inforum, Infor’s annual global forum.

By that stage, Watercare had tackled a full digital transformation with Infor, affecting roughly 60 per cent of business processes.

“The company achieved a fully redesigned, integrated, analytics-enabled solution for customer management, billing, and asset management that has produced savings in virtually every corner of the business” the award citation said.

As part of its modernisation programme, it implemented Infor CloudSuite for Water applications to help better manage assets, enrich interactions with customers, and motivate and manage its workforce.

Before looking at the other contenders, however, some kind of view of the potential procurement avenues is in order.

Heather Shotter, executive director of the Three Waters National Transition Unit, told Reseller News modern IT systems were a core enabler for large asset-intensive utility businesses like the proposed new water services entities.

Such systems would set them up well to deliver the benefits of reform to New Zealanders, Shotter said.

"These benefits largely come from economies of scale, and have been demonstrated in overseas jurisdictions which have established large scale entities with their own ICT systems," she said.

The National Transition Unit was developing the detailed business case to deliver transactional IT systems required for the four water service entities from day one of their operation.

That business case will first have to be considered by cabinet and decisions were "some way off".

While the design of these systems would be considered on a case by case basis a bottom line was the requirement to have a minimal IT capability in place to support the entities being operational on 1 July 2024.

"A pragmatic approach will be taken with a clear focus on what is required for day one to ensure that systems can be delivered within the timeframe," Shotter said. "Future ICT investment decisions, post 1 July 2024, will be made by the water service entities."

The transition unit was working with Treasury to explore appropriate mechanisms for funding the necessary ICT investment, but again, no decisions had been made.

"Ultimately the cost of this investment will be assumed by the new water services entities as the owners of the assets," Shotter said.

"We will engage with councils as part of the migration of the three waters data to the new ... systems. This engagement will seek to minimise the demands on councils and make this process as efficient as possible.

"Ongoing investment in ICT and digitisation is a feature of all modern organisations and councils have continuous expectations of ICT investments even in the absence of three waters reform."

So, if Infor is strongly placed, what other vendors are in the frame?

New Zealand's largest three other water authorities all run different systems. Starting in the capital, Wellington Water is a council controlled organisation much like Watercare.

It is also a member of a shared services organisation with the local councils which migrated to platforms from Australia's TechnologyOne in projects dubbed "Odyssey" by Wellington City Council and "Optimus" by Greater Wellington Regional Council.

The regional council's programme closes out in June with the final release of two modules HR e-recruitment and strategic asset management.

Christchurch City Council is the water authority in the city and is a long-time SAP shop. It rolled out SAP HANA and SAP Customer Experience Citizen Engagement Accelerator in a transformation programme beginning in 2018.

A draft 2021-2031 management plan for wastewater itemised projects to create measurement points in SAP for operational data and alarms and to migrate data from SCADA to SAP. The council also sought to develop and implement improved maintenance management and inventory (stores) work-flow processes supported by SAP for effective asset management.

"There is a significant amount of upskilling required in SAP usage, process application and data management quality," the paper noted.



Back in the North Island, in the mists of time on the Waikato River Hamilton City Council was once a Peoplesoft shop. Around 2012, the council opted to go all-in on Microsoft's Dynamix AX ERP.

That required not just the migration of financial management and other core ERP systems, but also rates and regulatory management, which was on the Civica ERP platform. That appears to have been a significant problem and instead of standardising on Dynamics AX, the council standardised on Civica instead.

“The old accounting software we used was serviced by a reseller which made it impossible to influence the strategic direction of the future product development,” David Bryant, general manager, corporate said in a recent Civica case study.

“With the [Civica] Authority user group, we not only have direct access to the developers of the software, but we find out how other councils are using the software and learn from each other’s experiences.”

So, Infor, SAP, TechnologyOne and Civica, as incumbents, could all be in the mix for a Three Waters role. The big question is whether government will allow four separate procurements or will one system rule across all four of the new water authorities?