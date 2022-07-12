Bart Brichau named new CEO of Christchurch-based Teltrac

Spark and Microsoft veteran targets convergence of ICT and AV technologies.

Bart Brichau (Teltrac) Credit: Suppied

Christchurch headquartered Teltrac Communications has appointed Bart Brichau as its new CEO, succeeding acting CEO Michael Miles.

Teltrac is a technology solutions provider across a broad range of infrastructure, commercial and residential technology solutions and services including networking, IoT, wireless, audio visual systems and IP telephony among other areas.

Teltrac chair Julie Millar said Brichau's skills in the ICT, audio-visual automation and integration industries in New Zealand and internationally over three decades would complement and add to the existing leadership team.

Brichau started at Alcatel in Europe in 1991 and over 12 years advanced to manage teams across Europe for companies such as Level 3 Communications (now Lumen Technologies).

Back in New Zealand, he spent over six years at Spark managing large ICT technical teams, later joining Microsoft New Zealand as manager of the technical specialist unit.

Since then, Brichau had been involved with start-up companies as vice president for the Asia Pacific region and most recently was group general manager at Automation Associates in Auckland.

He will assume responsibilities on July 11 while Miles will take on the position of general manager.

"We do sincerely extend our utmost gratitude to Mike Miles for the commitment and dedication he has provided while undertaking the dual role of national sales manager and acting CEO," Millar said.



Brichau said he looked forward to working with Miles to further build on the foundation Teltrac's founders and Craig Hutchison had laid over the last 32 years in business.

"The convergence of ICT and audiovisual technology has accelerated during the COVID-19 pandemic and Teltrac is in prime position to help New Zealand businesses solve their technology challenges," he said.

Last year, Teltrac expanded across the lower South Island

Teltrac was founded in 1991 as a contractor delivering business and residential cabling services to Telecom South. Last year, with around 100 employees, it expanded operations across the South Island.