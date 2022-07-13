$121M in, the first instalment of NZ's Network Enabled Army project nears completion

Majority of benefits from the first tranche of digitisation investment have been achieved, NZDF reports.

Credit: NZ Defence Force

A massive multi-year project to deliver modern communications to NZ Defence Force land units is nearing the end of its first phase.

The $107.2 million first tranche of the Network Enabled Army (NEA) project had by the end of May delivered the majority of its benefits, NZ Defence Force reported to Parliament.

"The majority of systems including the radio network, battle management system, and bearer systems were delivered to the Army by December 2021 although there is some integrated logistics support to complete," NZ Defence Force said.

"The remaining tranche one systems delivery was impacted by COVID-19 related supply delay and international travel restrictions, and was delivered in early 2022."

A programme dubbed C4, for command, control, communications and computers, was funded through the first two tranches of the broader NEA investment.

This addressed limitations of current special operations and a land forces that included infantry, a task group headquarters and around 200 communications personnel.

"NEA C4 is providing land forces with physical command posts and IT systems, tactical and strategic communications systems, network-capable combat radios, a battle management system and software, and supporting infrastructure," NZ Defence Force reported.

Of tranche one's $107.2 million budget, $101.9 million had been spent while a further $19.2 million of tranche two's $62 million had also been committed.

Harris Defence Australia was supplying the mobile tactical command system, including network design and delivery, along with software, systems and connecting radio equipment.

NZDF's strategic plan to 2019 - 2025 said the Army had two major capability initiatives that were critical in enabling it to transform into a "modern, agile, highly adaptive" light combat force.

These were the protected mobility capability project, the centre of which appears to be the purchase of new Australian Bushmaster armoured personnel carriers. The second was digitisation through the NEA to deliver a "synthetic" mission command training environment.

"This capability is essential to the army being able to raise, train and sustain the digitally networked forces needed for a multi-role battalion group," the strategy explained.

"The digital situational awareness, enhanced decision making, and increased protection and mobility that these initiatives provide are vital to enabling land forces deploy and operate as part of a networked combat force by 2025."

To deliver the benefits of the transformation and reduce risk to sustainable benefits, the army was also on a mission to recover its personnel levels to 5150.

However, Defence Minister Peeni Henare yesterday launched a further review of Defence policy to ensure the NZ Defence Force was fit for purpose in response to new global challenges such as COVID-19, climate change and renewed competition among the great powers.

The review was required to ensure future investments were fit for purpose in the post COVID-19 environment, in a region grappling with climate change and in the wake of Russia's invasion of Ukraine.

“The current capability work programme will continue while the review is underway, with all individual capability investments continuing to be considered on a case-by-case basis," Henare said.

“This Government’s record is already one of historic investments in our Defence force, having already invested approximately $4.5 billion in 12 major defence capability projects since taking office.

"This investment, amongst other things, will see the delivery of four new P-8A Poseidon aircraft, five new C-130J Super Hercules aircraft, and 43 Bushmaster vehicles."

A new Defence white paper and capability plan are to be delivered to Cabinet for consideration by October 2022 and April 2023 respectively.

