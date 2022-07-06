Spark and Qrious deliver AI hazard detection for EnviroNZ

Credit: Qrious

Spark is dipping into the world of hazard identification as a first step in developing its 5G Multi Access Edge Compute (MEC) capabilities, alongside data analytics partner Qrious and Amazon Web Services (AWS)

Qrious will develop an artificial intelligence-powered computer vision pilot for EnviroWaste, enhancing it with 5G connectivity and AWS Snowball Edge,

EnviroNZ, the parent company of EnviroWaste, said the solution will be used to address a key health and safety issue after a few close calls with members of the public.



“In the past year we’ve seen instances at one of our resource recovery centres where members of the public have tried to retrieve something from a clearly signed and barrier protected no go area where our excavators work," EnviroWaste CEO Chris Aughton said. "Thankfully no one was injured".



The hazard detection system detects the proximity of people to excavators working in a waste disposal area of a resource recovery centre.



Using computer vision and internet of things (IoT) video cameras, the detector tracks both people and excavators within a designated zone and triggers an alert if someone is too close.

The EnviroWaste video feed is transmitted over 5G connectivity to the cloud-based application hosted at the edge. By using edge compute, data is able to be transferred ore quickly and allow hazards to be identified more quickly.

According to Spark, the detector will be able to leverage lower latency and, therefore, faster processing times,

“We are looking for ways to bring the potential of 5G to life – demonstrating how faster throughput, lower latency and high levels of reliability can create tangible business outcomes," said Spark’s technology director, Mark Beder.

"We are looking forward to working with the business community in the coming years to identify and test further use cases."

Aughton added that the project was conceived to make it easier for EnviroWaste's on-site team to minimise hazard risks.

“Our on site team constantly monitor for this type of situation but it got us thinking, could we use technology to make it easier for them?," he said. "So we challenged Qrious to develop a cutting edge AI solution that could make our site safer by enabling us to anticipate and react immediately if someone bypasses our safety controls.”



Six-months into the pilot, Aughton says its success has prompted the business to explore extending the trial to a second site.

“We’re hugely enthusiastic about the ability of this technology to alert our team to an incident as it is happening so we can instantly respond. We’re now looking to test it in different site situations.”

Qrious CEO Stephen Ponford said the organisation has previously used AI to automate repetitive processed, improve efficiencies and generate rapid insights.

“By using AI to improve decision-making, speed, and efficiency, we can create new opportunities for businesses to think creatively, solve business challenges and innovate boldly”, he said.