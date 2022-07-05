30,000 small and medium businesses flock to Digital Boost programme

"This is likely the last generation of business owners that could survive, let alone thrive, without being digitally enabled."

Stuart Nash. Credit: Supplied

More than 30,000 small businesses have participated in government-funded digital training to support them to take advantage of digital tools and e-commerce.

Minister for small business Stuart Nash said over the last two years, many business owners had no option but to move to digital platforms to continue to generate revenue and meet the changing customer expectations.

However, tools to support this transformation were not easily accessible to many owners and operators of small and medium sized businesses.

"We decided early on that we needed to fill this educational gap in the market, so we set a target of backing 30,000 small businesses to undergo digital training," Nash said. "It’s great that we’ve hit this milestone ahead of schedule."

Budget 2021 committed $44 million over two years for digital training and advice and Digital Boost was set up as a public-private partnership to fulfil our vision of New Zealand having the most digitally-enabled small business sector in the world.

The most recent statistics show that since 2021, more than 48,000 people had registered in the Digital Boost programme, including over 30,000 small businesses.

“It’s promising to see early findings from the Digital Boost impact research that show increased digital capability among businesses that have been on the platform, with users applying more digital tools to their business resulting in increased resilience and revenue," Nash said.

This was especially important considering innovations currently being implemented require SMEs to be digitally enabled. These span paying taxes, e-invoicing and the use of an New Zealand Business Number to access government support.

"The reality is that this is likely the last generation of business owners that could survive, let alone thrive, without being digitally enabled," Nash said.

“The use of digital tools has enabled Kiwi small businesses to stay connected, grow their channels to market, and drive efficiency and productivity, thereby supporting our economic recovery."

The fifth part of Digital Boost, called "Checkable", is now available. Checkable is focused on supporting small businesses to prioritise where they should focus their time and effort on digitising their businesses for the best return.

The solution will provide business owners with a customised digital action plan, enabling them to have more informed discussions with technology tool providers, digital and business advisors, and lenders as appropriate.

"In what we believe is a world-first for small businesses, the Checkable solution will harness the power of artificial intelligence and natural language processing, as well as application programming interface integration, business diagnostics and data analytics to deliver these personalised digital action plans, the Digital Boost website said.

As New Zealand opened back up to the world, it was important to continue to harness the power of digital tools to make businesses more resilient and sustainable, Nash said.

“With more features in development to support small business digitalisation, Digital Boost is on track to achieve the second half of our commitment, to have 30,000 small businesses with digital action plans by June 2023,” Nash said.