Catalyst Cloud earns carbon zero certification for datacentres and company

Catalyst aims to support government agencies and businesses to reduce their climate impact through procurement.

Catalyst Cloud has attained Toitū net carbon zero certification and is now marketing itself as "Aotearoa New Zealand’s own carbon-zero cloud provider".

Locally-owned Catalyst said the certification showed its commitment to reduce their carbon footprint and do its part to build a low emissions economy.

The Toitū net carbonzero certification involved working with Toitū Envirocare to measure carbon emissions, setting mitigation and reduction targets, and investing in carbon credit projects to compensate for their emissions.

It covers all the company’s cloud computing infrastructure and operations, from their two office spaces in Wellington and Auckland shared with sister company Catalyst.net, to their three datacentres in Wellington, Porirua and Hamilton.

Catalyst.net attained the certification alongside Catalyst Cloud.

Catalyst Cloud CEO Doug Dixon said the company wanted to support government agencies and other business customers to reduce their climate impact through their procurement.

"I’m extremely proud of the Catalyst Cloud team who put in a lot of work over the last 18 months to measure our emissions and work with Toitū Envirocare to achieve the certification," he said. "While still in the early days of our carbon neutrality journey, we are committed to doing our part to keep global temperatures within a 1.5°C increase.

"The buck stops with us - taking care of our emissions is our responsibility, no-one else’s. It is important to us that we do what we can to promote a sustainable local economy.”

Carbon credits are, however, are a controversial mechanism. Greenpeace has even labelled them a scam, a "bookkeeping trick" intended to obscure climate wrecking-emissions that distracts from the real work of reducing emissions directly.

“While carbon offsetting and credits may have a role to play and can have an impact, greenwashing is still a significant problem,” Tate Cantrell, chief technology officer at UK-based Verne Global, a UK based high performance computing datacentre operator with a campus in Iceland, told Datacentre Magazine recently.

The quality of the individual credits purchased could vary hugely.

"Companies making little or no effort to reduce their emissions, instead relying solely on carbon offsets of little real value, yet still claiming to be at carbon zero, pose a significant problem," he said. “The cost of greenwashing is extremely high, and it’s imperative that carbon credits aren’t used as a substitute for genuine sustainability efforts."

Catalyst Cloud told Reseller News it absolutely agreed it was better to avoid putting CO2 into the atmosphere in the first place.

"Catalyst Cloud has always bought power from companies that only generate from local renewable sources," the company said in a statement. "And we are working to reduce other sources of carbon, such as travel, as well as make our use of electricity more efficient - getting the most out of every unit of power we consume."

Nearly all of Catalyst's carbon footprint was from electricity and was certified renewable at source through Meridian Energy's certified renewable energy product.

For its other sources of carbon, mainly travel, Catalyst Cloud has invested in carbon avoidance projects and was actively working to reduce travel in the first place, including by supporting remote working.

A project Catalyst Cloud had invested in was providing cleaner cook-stoves in Ghana which require 50 per cent less wood and also reduced exposure to toxic fumes.

"CO2 is CO2 wherever it is generated in the world, and reducing it in Ghana is the same as reducing it in NZ or anywhere else," Catalyst Cloud said.

Catalyst Cloud was also committed to managing and reducing its emissions over time through projects to improve overall electricity consumption. One example included increasing the data density on storage nodes meaning fewer servers would be required to service the increasing storage needs, leading to less materials and energy usage.

Catalyst Cloud’s net carbon zero certification was good news for the public sector with their requirement to be carbon neutral by 2025, the provider said. It meant government agencies had a local, government approved, carbon-zero cloud provider to support them to reach their emission reduction targets as set out in the government’s recent emissions reduction plan.

They also had assurance of data sovereignty from using "the only NZ-owned cloud provider available to government agencies".

"As New Zealand’s only locally owned and operated cloud provider, the Catalyst Cloud Framework Agreement gives government agencies the opportunity to keep their applications and data safely in Aotearoa, protected by NZ laws and data privacy regulations," the company said.



Catalyst Cloud was awarded an All-of-Government contract for cloud services in March of this year.