Infragistics re-establishes Australasia operations

Appoints Auckland-based Luke Hijikata and brings on Aquion as a new distributor

Luke Hijikata Credit: Supplied

US-based enterprise software vendor Infragistics has re-invested into the Australasian market with the appointment of regional manager, Luke Hijikata and landing a new distribution deal with Aquion.



Auckland-based Hijikata brings two decades of IT industry experience in New Zealand to the role, previously working for companies such as IT Assist NZ, Computerland, Spark, Essentially Group and Kick Off.

“Luke brings extensive experience to our team as a manager and technical lead at one of the largest ICT providers in the region,” said Dean Guida, CEO and Founder, Infragistics. “We are pleased to welcome him as a senior leader focused on delivering value to our customers and we are delighted to have him spearhead our Australasia office.”

Hijikata is positioned to reestablish Infragistics’s presence in Australasia, with the goal of driving its regional expansion and serving local customers such as the Kiwi arm of global construction, property and management consultancy Rider Levett Bucknall (RLB).

“We have relied on Infragistics WinForms components to provide unique capabilities for our desktop software for over 10 years”, said Derek Campbell, IT Group manager, RLB.

“As we migrate our code base to new UI technologies, we look forward to continuing our partnership with Luke and Infragistics.”

Solidifying its presence in Australasia, Infragistics has also named Sydney-based software solutions distributor Aquion to deliver business critical software solutions within the region.

“We chose Aquion to distribute and support our enterprise software tools in Australasia because they have a long history of delivering high business value and technical expertise for business critical software solution providers,” said Guida.

”This partnership will make our enterprise-ready application design and development toolkits available to customers throughout the APAC region seeking to accelerate software design and development.”

Aquion COO and CFO Richard Thomas said Infragistics formed a key pillar in the ongoing expansion of its software development distribution practice.

Aquion, established in 2000, represents products that are used by some 16 million developers, testers and operations engineers at around 32,000 organisations.

“Aquion is proud to partner with Infragistics, whose tools for user interface development and multi-platform enterprise software products accelerate application design and development,” Thomas said.