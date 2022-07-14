$50M into rebuild, Landonline replacement wins council and business users

Forty-three of the 67 territorial authorities have begun using LINZ' new STEP system, including Auckland Council.

Land Information New Zealand's low-profile $158 million Landonline property register rebuild is winning users.



Forty-three of the 67 territorial authorities had begun using the new programme, including Auckland Council, and more were in the pipeline, Damien O'Conner, minister of of Land Information, told Parliament's primary production subcommittee last month.

O'Connor said between July 2021 and 31 May 2022, LINZ lodged over 240,000 title dealings and 11,000 survey plans.

Given what's at stake, the Landonline property register is a vital a piece of national ICT infrastructure.



Land Information NZ had made good progress on what O'Connor described as "a big, complex thing", an internal development project called the "survey and title enhancement programme", or STEP for short.

He also reminded the committee the original Landonline build "blew out big time" and "wasn’t a good programme".

"We’ve learnt a little bit but, none the less, big projects are still inherently complex, with a whole lot of risks," O'Connor said.

The new system would deliver a lot of efficiencies: notifications would alert territorial authorities when properties changed hands, for instance, with much improved data accuracy, reduced manual effort, and less rework, he said.

"Eleven financial institutions are also using similar mortgage registration notification service provided by Landonline. So we’re touching on all areas of property ownership, transfer, and, ultimately, property protection for New Zealanders."

It was also a a world leading system in terms of security, O'Connor said.

Title and survey processing times, however, had been higher than the standards set as volumes increased. Measures were put in place to address that last November and by May processing times were back down to within ten working days.

The average title was processed in 9.1 working days and survey transactions in 7.8.

Murray Young, Kaihautū, digital delivery and the senior person responsible for the modernisation of Landonline, said the challenge was that while users liked the old system that had been in place for about 25 years, it was old technology and there was risk associated with that.

"So our number one drive is to turn the old system off and replace it," he said.

That was about 45 per cent of the benefits forecast in the project's benefit statement, risk mitigation rather than revenue.

"The secondary benefit we wanted was to work with users and industry to modernise the way the sector works to provide better information to citizens and more efficient processes," Young said.

Taken to task about increased staff and contractor numbers, up by around a third from five years ago, Young pointed to the fact the rebuild was was being delivered internally.

"So we don’t have a big integrator company or development company working with us," he explained. "The reason for that being we actually had the expertise internally to know what we wanted to do, and we wanted to work really closely with our customers and our users to create a new environment."

Other drivers of increased staff and contractors were a LiDAR programme, biosecurity and biodiversity work programmes and changes in overseas investment rules



Nevertheless, the adoption numbers indicated the overall approach to STEP had been successful.

Among early products delivered was a search tool that allowed the public to look up their own titles, with around 10,000 now doing so every month compared to around about 3000 before using a manual process.



The change notifications had created "huge efficiencies", Young said.

"I was just reading this morning an email from Auckland City that went live three weeks ago. We now have 50

per cent of the solicitors in Auckland using that new system."

In Auckland City Council itself there were no longer any manual processes to update district valuation roll records "or anything", Young said. It was all automated and the quality of the data was much better.

"The fundamental laser focus we have, though, is we have to turn this old system off and then create a whole new environment with our stakeholders where we jointly decide what the next priority is," he said.

"And the promise from us is, we don’t ever come back and ask for another $130 million because it [the new system] will just self-generate."

Winding that part of the review up, MP for Tukituki Anna Lorck congratulated Land Information on its progress.

