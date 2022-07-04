Confirmed: Datacom scoops $30M Auckland Council group software deal

Incumbent Insight Enterprises says it will do all it can to ensure a smooth transition for the council.

Datacom is officially the new software licence provider for the Auckland Council group, including Auckland Transport and Watercare.

A brief statement today from Auckland Council general manager of procurement Jazz Singh confirmed the deal, anticipated by Reseller News last week, and provided an estimated contract value of $30 million over a two-year term.

As reported by Reseller News in April, Auckland Council embarked on a group-wide software license procurement for the first time to use that increased scale to cut a better deal.

Auckland Council had bought its software licenses from Insight Enterprises in recent years while Auckland Transport appeared to have bought from Spark and Watercare from NTT.

Council staff issued a closed request for proposals to the six resellers available through the government’s Microsoft cloud, software and services agreement (MCSSA) panel on 30 March. Responses were required by 11 May.

In addition to the three incumbents, that panel also included Cyclone Computer, Fujitsu NZ and Datacom.

Three proposals were received, all meeting the requirements of the RFP. The proposals were evaluated against non-price attributes first, weighted at 55 per cent, with pricing assessed separately, weighted at 45 per cent.

"It was a rigorous process and we're really pleased to have been selected to work with the Auckland Council group to maximise their investment and deliver the tools they need to serve their stakeholders and the communities of Tāmaki Makaurau," said Mark Hardie, director of the sales and product solutions group at Datacom.

"One of our strengths is our successful track record on a number of 'broader outcomes' initiatives across Aotearoa, and we'll be bringing our insights and experience from those projects to our work with the wider council organisations."

Dean Graham, Insight Enterprises sales director for A/NZ, said last week the company had been notified it had not been successful in its bid.



"We saw the process run as rigorous; unfortunately, this time around our services and approach were not what was sought by the combined entities," he said. "We have greatly valued working with Auckland Council over these years and will do all we can to ensure there is a smooth transition for the council."

Minutes of a council committee meeting on 7 June revealed the tender covered a swathe of software from Microsoft, Adobe, VMware, Autodesk, Veritas and Citrix among others.

“The agreement with Insight is due to expire on 30 September 2022,” the minutes said. “There is now a potential opportunity to realise significant financial savings.”