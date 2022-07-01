Michael Alp joins as new Cohesity leader

Storage and backup vendor Cohesity has appointed Michael Alp as its new Australia and New Zealand managing director.

Alp was previously with Pure Storage as its vice president for Asia Pacific and Japan, and vice president of Australia.

Before joining Pure Storage in 2014, Alp held roles throughout the Asia-Pacific region at Polycom, EMC, Data Domain, and Oracle.

“I’m inspired by Cohesity’s next-gen approach to data management that makes it incredibly simple for customers to manage their data environments and improve their security postures against cyber threats,” Alp said.

“Cohesity’s ability to help customers accelerate their move to the cloud, protect, and derive value from their ever-growing datasets aligns directly with many of the biggest challenges organisations face today.”

Cohesity has made some new hires recently in the form of VMware's Brian Higgins to run its Asia Pacific channel following Les Mansour’s departure.