Department of Conservation pauses multiple planned ICT projects

Parts of the Department of Conservation's digital renewal programme have been rescheduled.

The Department of Conservation has "paused" 14 ICT projects to enable completion of an SAP-based finance and asset management upgrade.

The projects, which are all part of the department's Te Pae Tawhiti Whaia Kia Tata - Navigating to New Horizons digital strategy, will be rescheduled for years three and four of the programme, according to disclosures to Parliament's environment select committee.

Only three of the 14 projects had actually started: a website front-end upgrade, a critical risk application and a remote monitoring project.

The new digital strategy established a four-to-five-year programme of renewal, replacement, and implementation of new digital services for the department.



The agency's current SAP finance and asset management system was purchased in 2003 at a cost of $3.2 million. It is now receiving a full upgrade with the first major go-live scheduled for early July.

The functions of another application, the National Property and Land Information System (dubbed Napalis) are also scheduled to be moved to SAP during the 2023 financial year.



PricewaterhouseCoopers is known to have worked on the development of the digital strategy while Tenzing has provided services to the SAP project.

The vision at Te Papa Atawhai was to "work with others to achieve greater positive outcomes for nature".

Many external organisations wanted or needed access to the department's data and its required data from others," the strategy document explained. However, this created complexity and could often stall progress.

"The potential for technology in conservation is vast," the report said. "We have scarcely touched the benefits of drones, the use of satellite communication and ‘edge’ computing to solve management problems in real-time.

"Nor have we invested in in-field eDNA processing to tell us about the species present, or processed our terabytes of sound files to see what else they hold. These technologies are in use around the globe, they are proven and adaptable to New Zealand conditions and needs. "

The department also told the select committee it had established a framework for assessing information security risks when adopting on premise and cloud-based services. The framework followed guidelines from the government chief digital officer, NZ Information Security Manual standards and supported the government's protective security requirements.



A cyber security incident response plan was in place provided as a service in association with third-party vendors for key systems such as the department's booking services, the document management system and the SAP FMIS and and asset management systems.

Microsoft Security Centre was being used to monitor traffic in and out of the department’s network.