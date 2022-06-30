Menu
Pax8 adds Exclaimer to Kiwi cloud portfolio

Pax8 adds Exclaimer to Kiwi cloud portfolio

Will offer Exclaimer’s Signature Management Cloud, Signature Marketing Cloud, Signature Feedback Power up and Signature Appointments Power Up.

Sasha Karen Sasha Karen (New Zealand Reseller News)
Comments
Ryan Walsh (Pax8)

Ryan Walsh (Pax8)

Credit: Pax8

Cloud commerce marketplace Pax8 has added email signature management vendor Exclaimer to its global portfolio, bringing its solutions to New Zealand.

Through the agreement, Pax8 will provide Exclaimer’s products worldwide, which include Signature Management Cloud, offering email signature designs with banners and social media links, and Signature Marketing Cloud, which claims to provide a digital advertising channel within emails.

Additionally, Exclaimer also offers its Signature Feedback Power Up and Signature Appointments Power Up solutions, which provide feedback and scheduling capabilities, respectively.

"Email signatures enable more brand awareness, standardisation and scale across the business," said Ryan Walsh, COO at Pax8.

"Through the partnership with Exclaimer, we are enabling partners to leverage innovative cloud marketing tools and add the solutions into their technology stacks.”

Marco Costa, CEO at Exclaimer, added that his business looks forward to building a long-term relationship with Pax8.

“We’re thrilled to enter into a partnership with Pax8, who realises the potential businesses can unlock through harnessing email signatures,” he said.

The introduction of Exclaimer to Pax8’s portfolio comes as it entered the New Zealand distribution space in April, with the local team including Chris Sharp as senior vice president, James Bergl as vice president of business development and Tracy Lacewell as vice president of sales.


Follow Us

Join the newsletter!

Or

Sign up to gain exclusive access to email subscriptions, event invitations, competitions, giveaways, and much more.

Membership is free, and your security and privacy remain protected. View our privacy policy before signing up.

Error: Please check your email address.

Tags ExclaimerPax8

Events

Brand Post

Featured

Slideshows

Channel gathers for Nextgen New Zealand's Summer (Somewhere) Party

Channel gathers for Nextgen New Zealand's Summer (Somewhere) Party

Held in Auckland, Nextgen New Zealand's Summer (Somewhere) Party was an opportunity for celebration with a tangerine taste of summer. Nexgen's channel community seized the opportunity to catch-up with familiar faces and enjoy an in-person gathering.

Channel gathers for Nextgen New Zealand's Summer (Somewhere) Party
Show Comments
 