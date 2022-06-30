Major distributor Ingram Micro NZ reports a strong 2021

Revenue grows at the country's largest technology distributor, but not as much as profits.

Jason Langley (Ingram Micro) Credit: Supplied

Ingram Micro NZ reported revenues up over 10 per cent of the year to 31 December, 2021, and an even stronger lift in profit.

Revenue grew from $701 million to $774 million while gross profit lifted from $79.4 million to $92.2 million. Net profit increased at an even higher rate, from $15.8 million to $22.1 million.

In what could be signs of a response to COVID-19 supply chain disruptions, inventory on hand increased markedly at NZ's largest tech distributor, from $53.4 million to $82.9 million during the year. Goods in transit were similarly up, from $8.3 million to $12.3 million.

A note in the accounts acknowledged the future impact of the pandemic on the business, supply chain and wider economy contained a level of uncertainty, but did not affect the company's status as going concern.

On December 6 last year, in a $US3 billion deal, Ingram Micro global sold its Brightpoint device lifecycle services business as well as its commerce and lifecycle services division (CLS), including Shipwire, which offers contract third party distribution, logistics and value-added services.

Ingram Micro bought Brightpoint in 2012 for US$870million.



The sales, to France-based CMA CGM Group, were expected to be completed by 1 July this year.

Assets held for sale in Ingram Micro NZ's financial statements totalled $3 million, but a note said the NZ portion of the CMA CGM sale was expected to significantly exceed its carrying value.

Local managing director Jason Langley was asked for comment, but was travelling. In May, he told Reseller News he remained optimistic about Ingram Micro’s fortunes for the remainder of the 2022 year.

“Across the channel, people appear to be excited to get back to a degree of normality, particularly with a return to face-to-face engagement,” he said.

“We’re still social creatures after all. We’re seeing an increasing amount of new project work in the market and partners are reporting an increasing amount of request-for-proposal activity and general demand, with customers having capex to spend on projects previously put on the back-burner due to COVID-19.

“The remainder of the year ahead is looking bright.”

In late 2020, Ingram Micro NZ boosted its warehousing handling capacity, while during the year it added the Sophos suite of cybersecurity products to its portfolio.