Zscaler sets up shop in more A/NZ Equinix colocation facilities

Steve Singer (Zscaler) Credit: Zscaler

Security vendor Zscaler has established itself in more Equinix colocation data centres across Australia and New Zealand, this time in Canberra and Auckland.



According to Zscaler, the new centres are expected to support Zscaler Private Access, Zscaler Internet Access and Zscaler Zero Trust, with the use of compute capabilities, SSL interception and edge security services anticipated to connect users with business applications via the shortest path possible.

The Canberra data centre arrangement in particular is expected to increase capacity to address what it claims is a significant rise in demand from public sector

“Right now, there is an ongoing focus at all levels of the community on the need to reinforce Australia’s cyber security posture from a range of threats, including potential national state and supply chain attacks,” said Steve Singer, regional vice president of Australia at Zscaler.

“Our new data centre infrastructure will further support any new programs which the new federal government and Minister for Cyber Security [Clare O'Neil] may launch to further build awareness of the Essential Eight and continue to reinforce the need for ongoing cyber vigilance.

“At the same time, we also look forward to further supporting New Zealand enterprises to keep information safe and secure and continue to observe CERT NZ guidelines.”

The new facilities complement its existing colocation setup in Australia and New Zealand (A/NZ) with its Sydney and Melbourne colocation facilities, which are also through Equinix.

“Successful organisations of any size realise that any disruption, regardless of how small a security incident, will have an impact on the business as a whole,” Singer added.

“At present, we support more than a million users from Australia on our platform and these numbers are set to escalate. Bringing new data centre facilities to Canberra and Auckland puts our industry-leading Zscaler Zero Trust Exchange platform closer to our customers.”

Last month, Zscaler appointed John Milionis as its new head of A/NZ channels and alliances.