Spark NZ recognised as 2022 HPE global service provider

Credit: Spark

Spark New Zealand has been recognised twice during the HPE Partner Growth Summit that took place 27 - 29 June in Las Vegas.

Spark NZ took home a double win as HPE Global Service provider of the year for 2022 and for the Asia Pacific region too.

Winners were awarded in recognition of exceptional results in financial performance, innovative solutions and meaningful business results.

“We continue to reward partner alignment to our strategy and the winners have been selected from across the ecosystem for their performance, commitment, innovation and growth.” HPE worldwide head of partner sales George Hope said. “We are celebrating these achievements with gratitude for the ongoing partnerships, collaboration and joint successes we’ve seen over the past year.”

Hope said partners were key to its ongoing strategy. Second quarter results showed total HPE revenue rose 1.5 per cent year-over-year to US$6.7 billion - with Hope highlighting partners were responsible for more than half of that.

“We continue to reward partners based on their alignment to our strategy through our partner program,” Hope said.

HPE Global Distributor of the Year 2022 was given to TD Synnex while Infosys also picked up two awards as HPE Global System Integrator of the Year 2022 and the same for the Asia Pacific region.

HPE GreenLake Ecosystem Partner of the Year 2022 went to Nutanix and Equinix won HPE GreenLake Momentum Partner of the Year 2022.

HPE Global Technology Partner of the Year 2022 was handed to VMware.

In the Asia Pacific region, HPE Distributor of the Year 2022 went to Ingram Micro Asia Pacific.

Julia Talevski travelled to HPE Discover in Las Vegas as a guest of HPE.