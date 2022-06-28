NZX wins a tech tick from the Financial Markets Authority

Significant improvements noted after a series of denial of service attacks in August, 2020.

The New Zealand Stock Exchange has significantly improved its technology since it was struck low by denial of service attacks in 2020.

That was among the key findings of the Financial Markets Authority’s (FMA) - Te Mana Tātai Hokohoko annual NZX Market Operator Obligations Review for 2021.

Following a targeted review January 2021, the regulator said it had closely monitored NZX’s progress.

The market operator had made considerable improvements to its technological maturity, system sustainability, resiliency, and risk capability, the report said.

In March 2022, the FMA verified NZX had fully implemented the agreed actions and developed an ongoing enhancement and maintenance plan to address previous concerns.

The introduction of a technology working group, more open dialogue and a downward trend in "market-impacting" incidents were also noted.

“NZX has thoroughly engaged with the FMA reviews, made meaningful investments in systems and resources and seen an uplift in its performance against the obligations in the FMA’s annual review," said Paul Gregory, the FMA's acting director of capital markets.

Technology resourcing and risk management had been strengthened, with conflicts management arrangements maturing and performing well during the year.

"It is reassuring to see NZX make progress across several areas in a challenging, pandemic-dominated environment," Gregory said.

Although NZX improved the overall performance and reliability of its systems, there was one major incident on 5 August that led to a market halt after multiple participants were disconnected.

This was caused by an NZX operator logging into an incorrect environment to test a solution for an issue raised by a participant. NZX acknowledged further enhancements were needed to its controls and provided a plan to the FMA containing 13 actions for improvement.

Given the broader work on technology upgrades, the FMA considered the plan relating to this incident would sufficiently address the core issue.

“We were encouraged to see NZX promptly acknowledge the need for further enhancements to its controls following the August 2021 outage,” Gregory said.

The FMA made four recommendations to NZX and NZ RegCo for further enhancements. These related to risk management, technology, preparing for significant market events, and timeliness of referrals to the NZ Markets Disciplinary Tribunal.